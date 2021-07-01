Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Butler said to look at their website and the first thing you’ll read is their mission statement.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office SHALL protect and serve all members of the community. We SHALL use all legal, ethical, and professional means to enforce the law and protect all constitutional rights of all persons.

Vision – The Sheriff’s Office is a source of pride for all of Warren County, respected by all law enforcement nationwide, recognized for our professionalism, integrity, and service to our community.

Core Values

Honor – Taking pride in our actions, duties, ourselves, and our community

Integrity – Adhering to high moral and irreproachable ethical principles at all times

Commitment – Ensuring excellence, accountability, and efficiency in our performance

Courage – Unwavering strength in the face of fear, risk/danger, uncertainty, or intimidation

