Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Skip Rogers, Front Royal Councilman
In this edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool engages in a conversation with Skip Rogers. As the Founder and Executive Director of Able Forces and a member of the Front Royal Town Council, Skip has a unique perspective. Rogers was chosen from a group of undisclosed applicants to fill the empty seat left by the departure of councilman Joseph McFadden in October 2022.
Town Talk, a feature on the Royal Examiner, aims to acquaint you with influential figures in Warren County, including local entrepreneurs, business owners, non-profit executives, and political leaders. We’ll explore a diverse range of engaging topics. If you have a suggestion, want to learn about a specific subject, or would like to hear from someone in our community, please let us know. Send your ideas to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, you can hear from our publisher Mike McCool as he chats with Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League, which is a great way for players to work their way up to the Majors.
Mark your calendars for the opening game on June 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm. And guess what? Admission is free! Bring your loved ones along for some exciting baseball in the valley.
Did you know that the Valley League has been around since 1897? It started as a minor league and eventually became an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961. The league even switched to using wooden bats in 1993. Teams play a 44-game schedule from June through July, and the top eight teams compete in a playoff to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team is run by volunteers who work hard all year round to raise funds and organize activities for the community. Volunteering with them is a great way to have fun and give back. If you’re interested in joining their team of volunteers or want to learn more, please get in touch with them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com, or reach out to Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Morgan Layman, Virginia Girls Wrestling VHSL State Champion
During this episode of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool interviews Morgan Layman, a sophomore at Skyline High School and the newly crowned 2023 VHSL Girls Wrestling State Champion. Joining them is Coach Alan Kroh, who leads the Women’s Wrestling program at Skyline High School in Front Royal.
Morgan’s path to victory involved years of physical and mental preparation. According to Coach Kroh, it was her mental readiness this year that set her apart and led her to become a champion.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison – Department of Social Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Michelle is the Community Liaison.
Michelle brings us up-to-date about the Thermal Shelter and highlights some community events that are happening in the next few weeks.
First, a reminder about the upcoming food giveaway taking place on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church located at 14 W 1st St, Front Royal. The event will start promptly at 1:00 pm, and there’s no need for any identification or applications to participate. It’s recommended that you arrive on time, as the giveaway will continue until all the food is gone. You can expect to find a wide range of food items, including turkeys, chicken breasts, rolls, pizza, bread, and more. For any additional information, please call 540-635-3430 ext 3355.
Join us on April 15, 2023, for the Every Child Matters Jubilee, taking place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held at the athletic field located at the Health and Human Services Complex on 465 W. 15th Street in Front Royal. This is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family to enjoy a range of exciting activities, including hot dogs, moon bounces, petting zoos, games, tug-a-war, costume races, and much more. Best of all, admission to this event is completely free, so there’s no reason to miss out on the fun.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming Empty Bowl Supper, which will be held on April 22, 2023, from Noon to 3:00 pm. The event will take place at the Town Commons Pavillion, located behind the Gazebo, and all proceeds will go towards benefiting the House of Hope program. The House of Hope is dedicated to helping homeless men who are prepared and committed to making a positive, permanent change in their lives. By participating in the Empty Bowl Supper, you will not only enjoy a delicious meal but also contribute to a worthy cause.
Mark your calendars for April 29, 2023, as the Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting its 2nd Annual “Ride with Rotary” bike event, starting at 8:00 am at Rockland Park. This charitable fundraiser supports Concern Hotline, and all proceeds will go towards this worthy cause.
Participants can choose from various routes that take them through the stunning and historic Shenandoah Valley. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery while contributing to a meaningful cause. To learn more about this event, click here. Join us for a fun-filled day of cycling and community involvement!
Don’t miss the Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with your community and explore ways to get involved. You can learn about various organizations you can join, all in one place and at the same time.
Several organizations will be in attendance, including the Warren County Humane Society, Phoenix Project, Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Center, and Warren Coalition. The Fair will take place at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 E. 8th Street in Front Royal. This is your chance to discover ways to make a difference and contribute to a worthy cause. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with local organizations that make a positive impact in our community. You can make a difference – be a volunteer.
The Warren County DSS is excited to announce that they will be hosting a Job Fair at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. The event will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until 4:00 pm. This is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet with various employers from the area, so don’t forget to bring your resume.
In addition to employment opportunities, local education programs will also be present to share courses and training opportunities. This is an excellent chance to explore potential career paths and develop the necessary skills to succeed.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jay Butler, Warren County Supervisor, Happy Creek District
Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Supervisor Jay Butler in this Town Talk. Jay was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2021 and represents the Happy Creek District.
A little background information on Jay Butler – he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He was an Army Aviator and served his final tour as a staff officer in Iraq in 2010 before retiring from the Army as a Colonel in 2011. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.
Jay said about the recent real estate assessments, “These assessments are not your taxes. The board will set the tax rate, and I will tell you that the tax rates will come down because we are not looking at making a windfall within the county from increased assessments. We want to look at this year’s budget, and we’ve been going through that for the last four weeks. Take a look, make adjustments where possible, spend our money wisely, and keep the taxes down as much as possible”.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Christa Shifflett, Celeste Brooks – Warren Coalition, No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks
In this Town Talk, Christa Shifflett, Executive Director, and Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator of the Warren Coalition, join Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the “No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks team scavenger hunt happening on March 31, 2023.
This event is a “We See You, Warren County” fundraiser and community-building event by the Warren Coalition. Gather a team and prepare for fun. There will be prizes, trophies, and bragging right.
Click here to register – the deadline is March 24, 2023.
The “We See You, Warren County” initiative is a grassroots movement intended to foster a feeling of togetherness among community members. Its objective is to promote community building, starting with individuals forming connections with one another. This can be achieved at a fundamental level by making eye contact and exchanging smiles to recognize and acknowledge one another.
Town Talk
3rd Annual Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt peeking over the rainbow and jumping to our Main Street March 10 – 19
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio. Annie has the 3rd Annual Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt peeking over the rainbow and jumping to our Main Street March 10 – 19. The Pot o’ Gold hunt is for adults, teens, and kids; there are many prizes!
Grab a map from C&C Frozen Treats, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, Play Favorites, or any of the participating businesses (March 10 – 19) and stroll Main Street for the GREEN shamrock hunt and/or make the loop with the GOLD Bonus shamrock hunt.
This community event is free, fun, and full of festive information. You never know what you’ll find out and about on your travels!
From Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 19, many of our Main Street businesses, along with some favorites in Royal Plaza and around the Main Street core, will have shamrock clues up in their windows for Pot o’ Gold hunters. Each shamrock contains a piece of the message left by our leprechauns; fill in your map to complete the message and turn it in.
Completed maps will be entered in a draw for a Grand Pot o’ Gold Prize and many Pot-lets o’ Gold Prizes.
Sponsored by the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio and National Media Services with cheerful support from all participating businesses.
Businesses participating in the 2023 hunt on Main Street: C&C Frozen Treats, DL Campus Coffee on Main, Down Home Comfort Bakery, Dusty’s Country Store, Element, Explore Art & Clay, Fireball Arcade, Front Royal Wines, Gourmet Delights, Honey & Hops Brew Works, I Want Candy, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, L’Dees Pancake House, Main Street Geek, Main Street Pawn Brokers, Manor Line Market, Mountain Trails, Mountain View Music, Ole Timer’s Antiques, Penny Lane Hair Co, Pomeroy’s Small Engine Repair, Royal Blends Nutrition, Royal Oak Computers, Schewels Home, Stokes General Store, Talk of the Mountain, Try Thai, Turnmyers, Town of Front Royal Visitor Center, White Picket Fence.
Businesses participating in the 2023 hunt surrounding Main Street: Battlegrounds Fitness, FR-WC Chamber of Commerce, Garcia & Gavino, Jean’s Jewelers, Manor Line Back 40, Play Favorites, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing, Spelunkers, Strites Donuts (Food Truck), The Vine and Leaf.
