Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Myers, ReWed Bridal

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Stephanie Myers from ReWed Bridal. Stephanie has opened her business at 114 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

At ReWed, you are able to choose from new, samples, or gently pre-owned wedding dresses, formal gowns, and rental tuxedos. After the wedding, sell your dress by consigning it back to ReWed. They do all the work, your items get exposure to hundreds of brides and your dress will be expertly matched with someone who is sure to love it as much as you.​

ReWed started as a one-day wedding event where couples could rent a booth at a wedding venue to sell their wedding dresses or décor. These events were so successful that she decided to open a permanent retail space to help brides shopping on a budget.

Find out more about Stephanie and ReWed Bridal in this Town Talk.

