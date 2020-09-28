Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director. Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college-aged kids in all 50 of the United States as well as more than 90 countries around the world.
As Stephen points out, there is no one type of person involved in Young Life. It’s for everyone. It’s a place to talk about surviving school, break-ups, parents, bad grades, or God. If you’re currently in middle school, look at our WyldLife group. If you’re in high school, check out Young Life. College? In college, it’s Young Life College. They also have groups for military kids (Young Life Military), teen moms (YoungLives), and special needs kids (Capernaum). If this sounds appealing, then there is space for you in Young Life.
Stephen says one important part of his job as Area Director is keeping kids safe. This is a priority for Young Life. As such, all Young Life staff and volunteer leaders go through a careful screening process that consists of an application, interview(s), character references, and criminal background checks.
Young Life will meet one more Sunday, October 4th at Sherando Park 5 pm to 7pm at the pool parking lot. Check their Facebook page for more information and updates to the schedule.
You can contact Stephen by email at Stephen@ubr.younglife.org
Town Talk: A conversation with Gary Kushner – Comments on Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have another conversation with Gary Kushner. Gary has been outspoken at the Board of Supervisor meetings, as well as, Town Council meetings. Gary comes prepared with researched data and presents reasonable solutions to issues facing local government. Gary shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held last Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers, Community Garden update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers about the community “victory garden” off Luray Avenue. Fern and Betty will give us an update on the Community Garden and plans for next year.
Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in town for the Warren County Republican “Pig Roast” held at the VFW grounds in Front Royal. Topics in this Town Talk includes 2nd Amendment and Sanctuary Cities, Supreme Court appointment, supporting law enforcement, civil unrest, monument removals, elections, and COVID response.
Ben Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018. In the Virginia House, Cline chaired the Committee on Militia, Police, and Public Safety.
Prior to his election to the House of Representatives in 2018, Ben was an attorney in private practice. From 2007 until 2013, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg.
Ben also worked for Congressman Bob Goodlatte, beginning as a member of his legislative staff in 1994 and ultimately serving as the Congressman’s Chief of Staff.
Ben grew up in Rockbridge County, Virginia, and is a 1990 graduate of Lexington High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College and his law degree from the University of Richmond. Ben and his wife Elizabeth live in Botetourt County with their two daughters.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicki Davies, St. Luke Community Clinic
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicki Davies, Executive Director, St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal. The clinic services the residents of Front Royal/Warren County.
As a Warren County/Front Royal Resident and do not have health insurance:
- if you are a single person making $38,280 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 2 and your total household income is $51,720 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 3 and your total household income is $65,160 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 4 and your total household income is $78,600 or less per year,
For more information on new patient screening requirements call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.
Please support the online auction the Clinic is holding, starting September 12, 2020, at 7 am and will end on September 26, 2020, at 6 pm.
Visit the event page of the Clinic here for auction information –https://saintlukeclinic.org/events/
Special thanks to the sponsors of the auction: Southern States, Winchester Ciderworks, Advanced Auto, Photography from Barbara Moore, Blue Wing Frog, Custom Golf Club from Bobby Chestnut, Field and Main, Ferguson Enterprises, Frontier Culture Museum, Glen Manor, Dr. Stoners and Griffin Tavern.
St. Luke Community Clinic
316 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
Call: (540) 636-4325
Fax: (540) 636-1743
Email: executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org
Town Talk: A conversation with Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football Coach – golf tournament scheduled September 25, 2020
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jerry Sarchet, the new WCHS Football Coach. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on September 25, 2020, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.
This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay to play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.
Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us
Click here to download the brochure.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Graham, Former Front Royal Town Manager
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Graham, former Front Royal Town Manager. With the Town Council still searching for a new Town Manager, the Royal Examiner reached out to Michael to give us how the process he went through when he was selected as the Town Manager.
Michael also describes the duties and responsibilities the Town Manager has and the type of person that should be considered.
“I have great respect for city/town managers and County administrators who have longevity in these particular jobs. It takes a lot of skills. I have quite great admiration for the public service people that serve our community. And if you ask me if would do it over again, I would,” said Graham.
“What I learned during that process was there’s a couple of things that are happening. Number one, the revenue system in our community is antiquated because the way we drive our community is through economic growth. If you do not have economic growth, then you are really in bad shape because you can’t generate enough revenues through increasing residential taxes to cover the operational cost and provide the capital improvements on the infrastructure that you need. If you do not have economic growth, then your community is going to face some real challenges.”
The Royal Examiner has asked Graham to interview the candidates for Mayor and Town Council in the upcoming election. We will invite all the candidates and hopefully, they will accept our invitation. Michael will have a conversation with each candidate, and we think that with his experience as a Town Manager, he will be able to bring out the strengths of each candidate and give the voters information to make a wise choice at the ballot box.
Graham said, “I’ll be fair and balanced. We will send out about 20 issues that we have identified over the last two, three years that we have to face as a community. My plan is to have the candidates pick out five issues facing our community in the 1st interview with the hope that they return for a second interview later in October to address 5 new issues not covered in the 1st interview. It is not my intent for anybody to look bad but to allow the candidates to share their possible solutions to the problems facing our community. No national issues, topics will be based on local issues only”
Here is the preliminary list of topics, real issues facing the Town of Front Royal:
- Should the existing Council hire a new Town Manager before the election?
- Is a Water strategy for future residential and industrial support important?
- How would you solve the Town police department building payment situation?
- Would you continue the lawsuit with the EDA?
- Do you agree with the current Town Manager and Council in their handling of the Advance spending of the care money from the Federal Government and not willing to provide justified spending to County first round?
- How would you handle the impact to the public of the no-show resume of qualifications for hiring temp town manager along with salary justification?
- Recently there was a personal attack by the staff of citizen input in public. How would you handle this situation?
- Do support the firing of staff and dept elimination by an interim Town Manager?
- What are your plans to grow tourism?
- What are your plans to attract new businesses to our community?
- Do you have a plan to turn the rental property situation into first-time homeowners?
- What is the role of our enterprise departments (i.e. Electric, water/sewer/trash) as relates to capital spending on infrastructure vs general funds?
- The enterprise fund reserves and the general fund have been dramatically reduced over the last several years. What are your thoughts on the enterprise zones, and should the Town rely on the venue to balance the town general fund?
- What are the critical components in attracting business to the community and new families?
- How are you going to build a relationship with the county?
- Are you satisfied with the interim Town Manager performance?
- Do you support a town EDA?
- What is your vision of what our community will look like in the next 10 years?
Do you have a topic to add? Send to news@RoyalExaminer.com
