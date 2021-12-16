Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager

Published

5 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager one year ago on December 7, 2020.

Steven discusses the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority and the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Top Stories

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Samuels Public Library

Published

1 week ago

on

December 7, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library.

Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.  Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

So what’s new and exciting at Samuels? Watch and learn.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center.

Christmas Movies, they seem to be everywhere – – but no better place to watch than on the BIG screen.

Starting this weekend, December 4 & 5, 2021, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.

The next weekend, December 11 & 12, 2021, the movie is Arthur Christmas.  The final in the series is on December 18 & 19, 2021, and that is White Christmas.


On Thursday, December 16, 2021, there will be the adult Christmas Classic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase. This movie starts at 7:30 pm.

Jean Plauger of Jeans Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty have co-sponsored this event. If you see them, please thank them as well.

The first 75 children 13 and under will receive a free child combo for the first two movies in the series.

Watch the video for a special offer for Clifford the Big Red Dog starting this Friday.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Top Stories

Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Oaks, Front Royal Light Fight-Update

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lori Oaks. Lori has started a new community event called ‘Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight’. If you have ever watched Christmas Vacation, you’ll understand the concept.

This event is open to all Warren County residents. This event blossomed from Lori Oak’s love for her Warren County community and her desire to create an annual event that all could look forward to.

Participating in this event couldn’t be easier! Simply decorate your home with as much Christmas spirit as possible, sign and return your Waiver of Liability, take photos of your home, submit the photos to be entered, and wait until December 31st when our CASH prize winners will be announced. All voting will take place online, and there will be first, second, and third place winnings selected by our judges, as well as a fan favorite selected by… well you!

Judges picks:


  • 1st place – $1,000
  • 2nd place – $500
  • 3rd place – $300
  • Fan favorite – $500

Stay tuned for specific timelines to be announced, more information on our generous sponsors, and other fun community events involving the Front Royal Light Fight! More information on her website.

The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by its wonderful sponsors; Green to Ground Electrical, LLC, Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, 3 Dave’s Moving and Storage, The Apple House, Finance of America Mortgage, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co., Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser – Downtown Winter Bazaar, December 4th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bryan Keyser from the Love Revival Ministry Center. On December 4, 2021, Love Revival Ministries will be holding a Downtown Winter Bazaar at 119 Chester Street in Front Royal.

This will be a day to enjoy for everyone. Vendors, Food, music, games, face painting, and Front Royal’s downtown Christmas parade.

  • Vendors: 12:00 – 4:00 pm
  • Christmas parade: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
  • Silent auction and soup: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Love Revival is located at 119 Chester Street in Front Royal. For more information on this event, please check the Facebook page, or call them at (540) 216-4437.

Love Revival Ministry Center is a multi-church regional hub for believers to come together and worship and seek revival for the area.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Williams – RYLA, EarlyAct/InterAct Club

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Williams. Michael volunteers as the EarlyAct advisor at E.W. Wilson Elementary School in Front Royal. Michael is also the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC which provides transportation for up to six persons to the airport, port of call, concerts, sporting events, tours, other special events.

Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school-age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger).

More about EaryAct/InterAct Clubs

Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, you can:



  • Carry out hands-on service projects
  • Make international connections
  • Develop leadership skills
  • Have fun!

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13 sponsored by Rotary Clubs and chartered by the district. EarlyAct provides the foundation and natural succession into Interact.

The mission of EarlyAct/InterAct Clubs is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through active participation of student members so that with committed citizenship and effective leadership they improve the quality of life for their school, local and global communities.

EarlyAct/InterAct is based upon the Rotary 4-Way Test and further, EarlyAct teaches…Caring, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Tolerance, Citizenship, Compassion, Friendship, and Leadership. EarlyAct engages student members in character-building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities. Through its association with Rotary, EarlyActors gain increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world and understanding of the dignity and worth of each individual which builds respect for others.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Rotary youth leadership and service opportunity – free event for local youth

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan Rewrite

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director about the upcoming Comprehensive Plan Rewrite.

Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Stakeholder input is a critical element in this nine-month process. This is the opportunity to make your voice heard in order to influence the future of our community. The topics include transportation and roads, affordable Workforce Housing, broadband infrastructure, desired growth, and development areas, economic development and tourism, environmental resources and sustainability, historic preservation, hazard mitigation, and more.

On November 23, 2021, the Town will be holding two events at the Town Commons. The first one starts at 11 am and the second at 5 pm. Please join the Planning team, for a donut and a cup of coffee in Town Square’s Rear Pavilion and share your vision of Front Royal’s future.  Stop by anytime during the mid-day (11 am – 1 pm) or the evening (5 pm – 7 pm) session.

To participate in the survey, click here.



Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
63°
Mostly Cloudy
7:25am4:52pm EST
Feels like: 63°F
Wind: 10mph SSW
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
61/43°F
59/39°F
45/27°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
17
Fri
12:30 pm Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Dec 17 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education @ ONLINE
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on Friday, December 17th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 17 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
18
Sat
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
7:30 pm Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Dec 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Celtic Christmas Tour @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner and Friends presents “Celtic Christmas Tour.” December 18, 7:30 p.m.
Dec
19
Sun
1:00 pm Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Dec 19 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Irish Music Workshops @ Mountain View Music
Join Celtic music performer Nolan Ladewski for two Irish music workshops to be held at Mountain View Music (217 E Main St., Front Royal) on Dec. 19, from 1-5 p.m. $10 per session. For more[...]
3:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 19 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
29
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sat
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 1:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Trailhead While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]