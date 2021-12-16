Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Williams. Michael volunteers as the EarlyAct advisor at E.W. Wilson Elementary School in Front Royal. Michael is also the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC which provides transportation for up to six persons to the airport, port of call, concerts, sporting events, tours, other special events.

Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school-age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger).

More about EaryAct/InterAct Clubs

Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, you can:

Carry out hands-on service projects

Make international connections

Develop leadership skills

Have fun!

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13 sponsored by Rotary Clubs and chartered by the district. EarlyAct provides the foundation and natural succession into Interact.

The mission of EarlyAct/InterAct Clubs is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through active participation of student members so that with committed citizenship and effective leadership they improve the quality of life for their school, local and global communities.

EarlyAct/InterAct is based upon the Rotary 4-Way Test and further, EarlyAct teaches…Caring, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Tolerance, Citizenship, Compassion, Friendship, and Leadership. EarlyAct engages student members in character-building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities. Through its association with Rotary, EarlyActors gain increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world and understanding of the dignity and worth of each individual which builds respect for others.

