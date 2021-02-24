Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager on December 7, 2020.

Hicks has over 25 years of state and local government experience. He was previously the Town Manager of Selma, NC that provided a full range of services including Solid Waste, Water, Sewer, and Electric, as well as Police and Fire.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com