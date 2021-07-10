Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers, Waggin’ for Dragons

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers about the upcoming Waggin’ for Dragons boat race. This annual event is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society of Warren County, and this year they are partnering with the United Way and the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

Their annual Dragon Boat race is back and set to sail on August 7, 2021, and is planned to be bigger and better than ever. Their race teams are made of the local community and business groups and will be racing and raising that much-needed money for THREE great non-profits.

This team-building experience is like nothing else you’ll find. You’ll paddle along the scenic Shenandoah River in traditional Chinese dragon boats. Between races, teams will hang out along the river.

Spectators are free, but please consider putting a team together! Teams consist of 20 racers and one drummer. You’ll be provided with the boat, the practice, and the location, and you provide your local community with the means to make a difference!

Please reach out to the Human Society at 540-635-4734 or their Facebook page. Want to form a team? You can Register here.

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit animal shelter in Front Royal, Virginia. Established in 1947, we have been a safe haven to the lost, abandoned, and abused pets in Warren County for over 70 years. In 2012, they achieved no-kill status, and are proud to maintain it. You can expect an inviting and welcoming atmosphere when you visit the shelter and compassionate care for their animals.

The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!

The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce promotes and supports its membership by serving as its voice, providing relevant programs, encouraging leadership, and creating a strong business climate and a vibrant community.

