Town Talk: A conversation with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch and Crystal Cline, Phoenix Project – Domestic Abuse Awareness Month
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch, and Crystal Cline from the Phoenix Project about Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and several fund-raising events planned to support the Phoenix Project.
The Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club at 456 Shadows Drive, Front Royal, will be the host of the 7th Annual Wine Pull, which gets underway on October 20, 2022.
Lunch and Learn will be each Wednesday in October, you are invited to meet (with your lunch) at the Front Royal Police Department at 900 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, from noon to 1 pm for lunch and learn. Topics for the rest of the month of October include:
- October 12 – The Connection between Homelessness & DV, Agency Services to Homelessness in Victims. Presenter – Avery Harper
- October 19 – Legal System Navigation for Clients and Services we offer. Presenter – Candy Dixon
- October 26 – Domestic Violence and Children – How they are Affected and our Services. Presenter – Kristen Gregg
October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.
Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.
For more information, please visit their website.
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Noval about the upcoming Festival of Leaves. This year marks the 50th Festival will be a ‘golden’ opportunity for our community to shine.
The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting at 7:00 pm, and after the music stops at 10:00 pm, the Royal Cinemas will be showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.
On Saturday at 7:00 am, WCHS DECA will have a ‘color-run’ – which is lots of fun. At 10, more than 100 vendors will be on Main and Chester Streets. Plenty of food and entertainment for everyone.
The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter, blacksmithing, tours of their colonial homes, and more.
Mark your calendar for October 14-15, 2022 for the 50th Festival of Leaves.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – October Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in October at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond Lorne & LaDona Fetty, The Church at Skyline – Family Fall Festival October 8, 2022
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Butch Hammond, Lorne, and LaDonna Fetty from The Church at Skyline about their upcoming Family Fall Festival on October 8, 2022.
The festival will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, Virginia. This is a free event, and the community is invited. There will be plenty of things for the kids to do, so mark your calendar. Food, games, prizes, hay rides, and more, and all free.
If you need additional information, call (540) 635-9003 or email thechurchatskyline@gmail.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Teketia Smith, Reaching Out Now – Junior/Senior Planning Night
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President, and Teketia Smith, Leadership Director of Reaching Out Now, about Junior/Senior Planning Night.
Junior/Senior Planning Night is October 4, 2022, and is a free event dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors and their families prepare for life after graduation.
The event will start at 5:00 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Blue Shadows, 111 Hospitality Drive in Front Royal. The program will include panel discussions covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, scholarships, and an opportunity to meet with college, public safety, and armed forces reps.
Click here to register so that there is appropriate seating, and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score.
The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.
Guardian Score differs from other platforms because it is not designed for members to complain; instead, its purpose is to help leaders identify areas they need to strengthen in their departments to better serve our community.
When a police officer gives the card to a community member they have served, on the back, there is a QR code that takes you to a digital survey about your interaction. It is anonymous, takes less than one minute, and explores the officer’s professionalism, listening skills, fairness, and explanations.
The questions are based on procedural justice principles to rate the user’s experience with an officer. Users can place their interaction with an officer from one to five stars, five being the highest.
The survey results are delayed five to seven business days, at which point police leaders and officers can check their dashboard to review their customer service scores. The data isn’t available to the public, and only the police department can access it.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the WCSO will be at an event at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 8:30 to noon.
On September 19, a Faith Base Safety Training at the Public Safety Building (also the WCSO). Sgt Vorous spoke on a previous Town Talk; click here to watch.
The next Reading with a Sheriff at Samuels Public Library is scheduled for September 28 at 11:00 am.
Also, this month is the TRIAD signing ceremony on September 29 at the Warren County Government Center. Attorney General Jason Miyares will be here.
Moving into October, the Church at Skyline will be holding its Fall Festival on the 8th and the World of Work event on October 13th and 14th. On the next Town Talk, the deputies will discuss several Halloween events later in October, and the next Drug Take Back Day.
