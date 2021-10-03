Town Talk: A conversation with Tana Hoffman & Kimberly Lynch – Phoenix Project – 6th Annual Wine Pull

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tana Hoffman, President of the Phoenix Project and Volunteer Kimberly Lynch about the 6th Annual Wine Pull.

The 6th Annual Wine Pull gets underway on October 14, 2021, at the Front Royal Golf Club. This event is to benefit the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project is to ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.

Tickets to the event are available at the Phoenix Project office at 222 S. Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Also available online at here.

It all starts on the 14th at 6 pm. Tickets are $45.

This year every person who purchases a ticket will also get a hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine-tasting certificate. There will be basket raffles too.

