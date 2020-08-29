Town Talk: A conversation with Teresa Henry & Cynthia Smithlin – Downtown Market

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity & Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques both located in the Downtown Market on Main Street in Front Royal. Teresa and Cynthia have worked alongside others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk now scheduled for Sunday, August 30th, from 12 pm – 5 pm (watch the event link for updates), and have invited artists back on Saturday, September 5th from 3 pm – 7 pm. This special event is an effort to bring more activity to Main Street and to highlight our local talent.

