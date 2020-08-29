Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Teresa Henry & Cynthia Smithlin – Downtown Market
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity & Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques both located in the Downtown Market on Main Street in Front Royal. Teresa and Cynthia have worked alongside others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk now scheduled for Sunday, August 30th, from 12 pm – 5 pm (watch the event link for updates), and have invited artists back on Saturday, September 5th from 3 pm – 7 pm. This special event is an effort to bring more activity to Main Street and to highlight our local talent.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall. Gerry brings us up-to-date with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) that the Board of Supervisors approved to accept at their last meeting. This grant provided $725,454 to purchase equipment for our firefighters.
The primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Back the Blue Update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Ratigan. Tim brings us up-to-date concerning the Back the Blue program in Front Royal and Warren County. Tim has started a Facebook group and encourages all to join.
This is a group that allows Warren County and Front Royal Citizens to show their support for our law enforcement and encourage positive alerts about our Sheriff and Police Departments. They also encourage the posting of other surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies news alerts and positive alerts as well. This page is also a safe place to post memorials for fallen Law Enforcement officers as well.
On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group will hold a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade starts at the Masonic Temple (Road off of Criser, between Royal Haven and Northwestern), near the Warren County Sheriff’s office. They’ll be lining up around 6:30 pm, so they suggest getting there a little early to get your spot in the parade. Feel free to make your own signs to display, or fly your flags, or just show up and cruise through town with them and show your support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.
If you want to come out and show your appreciation for Law Enforcement, but cannot drive in the parade, feel free to cheer them on from the side of the road. The parade will head up South Royal Ave from Criser Road to North Royal Ave to Shenandoah Ave and then disbursing at the light between the double bridges. Please take pictures lots of pictures and share them.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Beth Reavis from Social Services
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison, and Beth Reavis, Interim Director of Social Services. Michelle and Beth will discuss several programs, including the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), Emergency Assistance, Utility Assistance, Emergency SNAP allotment, and a Children’s clothing drive.
The Children’s clothing drive is this Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This will be held at Shelter #5, Fantasyland Park at 903 Warren Avenue in Front Royal. If you need children’s size clothes, including toddlers, they’ll have plenty of “gently-used” items for you.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or have questions about any of the programs discussed. Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov. The telephone number of the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) is 833-437-0114 or visit their website at dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Doug Stanley
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with former County Administrator Doug Stanley. Our award-winning reporter Roger Bianchini sat down with Stanley and discussed his long career in Warren County. The discussion includes topics about the EDA scandal, taxes, Corridor Agreement, and more.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Sean Williams – a coronavirus survivor
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michael Sean Williams. Michael is the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC in Front Royal. MDUB offers quality transportation for up to six persons for airport, Port of Call, concerts, sporting events, wine/craft beer tours, and other special events. Michael was the Director of Student Services at Randolph Macon Academy from 1997 to 2017. Michael can be reached at (540) 336-3127 or by email at mdub0308@gmail.com or check out his Facebook page or website to view vehicle and rates.
In this conversation with our publisher Mike McCool, Michael shares his ordeal of dealing with the virus. Both Michael and his wife Sherry contracted the virus, each having similar and different symptoms as Michael will explain.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer; August update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
Lt Seal brings us up-to-date on the Sheriff’s Advisory Council and Capt Holzbauer asks the community to help locate two fugitives in Warren County. Please reach out to Warren County Sheriff’s Office if you have information to share or need assistance. Lt Seal can be reached at rseal@warrencountysheriff.org or Captain Holzbauer at jholzbauer@warrencountysheriff.org. Their phone number is (540) 635-4128.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph NNE
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.66"Hg
UV index: 0
82/61°F
72/66°F