Town Talk: A conversation with the Living Nazareth High School

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office embraces a strong community policing philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes efforts that support fair and impartial law enforcement practices, transparency in service delivery, and participation in neighborhood activities that strengthen the relationships between our office and the citizens we serve.

As part of our efforts to build strong, positive community relationships, the Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council regarding organizational policies, practices, and programs. Sheriff Butler states “the only way we grow and advance with our community is to embrace each other, and listen to their ideas and concerns.” The Sheriff’s Office wants transparency in discussing policy issues with the public, such as body-worn camera systems, use of force, and other topics.

The main purpose of the council is to facilitate open, honest, and direct interactions between the residents of Warren County and their Sheriff’s Office. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) provides a forum for candid conversations about the realities and challenges that exist when seeking to address the most difficult issues that face a community and a law enforcement agency, such as cultural diversity and relations.

Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer bring us up-to-date on the Community Advisory Council (CAC), discuss some new traffic laws that went into effect on July 1 and body cameras.

