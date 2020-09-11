Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Grant, WCPS Director of Technology, explains security issues
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Grant, Director of Technology for Warren County Public Schools. In our first talk, Tim explained the technology that is used this school year. Now that a few days of school have passed, Tim brings us up-to-date on the security issues that have occurred this week and what was done to correct them.
Tim says the Help Desk telephone has been busy this week, but if you haven’t received a callback, please call again.
Here’s the Technology Help Desk information: Telephone support call 540-636-8509 Option 1. Additional tutorials and help files can be found here.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Grant, Warren County Public Schools
Town Talk
Town Talk: “Calling My People” to prayer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lucy Beaty, Butch Hammond, Marc Roberson, and Steve Guizar about the Community Prayer event that is happening Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the VFW Pavilion from 9 am to Noon.
The community is invited to join local pastors in a time of prayer. No preaching, no offerings, and no politics at this event, just prayer, and a few songs. Prayer will be focused on repentance, the gospel, forgiveness, unity, our schools, first responders, our government, family, wisdom, healing, strength, joy, and the body of Christ.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Grant, Warren County Public Schools
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Grant, Director of Technology for Warren County Public Schools. Tim brings us an update regarding the technology that will be used this school year. Tim says, “Our staff is here to help anyone that needs assistance please don’t hesitate to call us.”
Here’s the Technology Help Desk information: Telephone support call 540-636-8509 Option 1. Additional tutorials and help files can be found here.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Teresa Henry & Cynthia Smithlin – Downtown Market
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity & Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques both located in the Downtown Market on Main Street in Front Royal. Teresa and Cynthia have worked alongside others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk now scheduled for Sunday, August 30th, from 12 pm – 5 pm (watch the event link for updates), and have invited artists back on Saturday, September 5th from 3 pm – 7 pm. This special event is an effort to bring more activity to Main Street and to highlight our local talent.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gerry Maiatico, Warren County Fire Marshall. Gerry brings us up-to-date with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) that the Board of Supervisors approved to accept at their last meeting. This grant provided $725,454 to purchase equipment for our firefighters.
The primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Town Talk
Town Talk: Back the Blue Update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Ratigan. Tim brings us up-to-date concerning the Back the Blue program in Front Royal and Warren County. Tim has started a Facebook group and encourages all to join.
This is a group that allows Warren County and Front Royal Citizens to show their support for our law enforcement and encourage positive alerts about our Sheriff and Police Departments. They also encourage the posting of other surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies news alerts and positive alerts as well. This page is also a safe place to post memorials for fallen Law Enforcement officers as well.
On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group will hold a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade starts at the Masonic Temple (Road off of Criser, between Royal Haven and Northwestern), near the Warren County Sheriff’s office. They’ll be lining up around 6:30 pm, so they suggest getting there a little early to get your spot in the parade. Feel free to make your own signs to display, or fly your flags, or just show up and cruise through town with them and show your support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.
If you want to come out and show your appreciation for Law Enforcement, but cannot drive in the parade, feel free to cheer them on from the side of the road. The parade will head up South Royal Ave from Criser Road to North Royal Ave to Shenandoah Ave and then disbursing at the light between the double bridges. Please take pictures lots of pictures and share them.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Beth Reavis from Social Services
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison, and Beth Reavis, Interim Director of Social Services. Michelle and Beth will discuss several programs, including the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), Emergency Assistance, Utility Assistance, Emergency SNAP allotment, and a Children’s clothing drive.
The Children’s clothing drive is this Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This will be held at Shelter #5, Fantasyland Park at 903 Warren Avenue in Front Royal. If you need children’s size clothes, including toddlers, they’ll have plenty of “gently-used” items for you.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or have questions about any of the programs discussed. Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov. The telephone number of the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) is 833-437-0114 or visit their website at dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp.
