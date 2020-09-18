Town Talk: A conversation with Vicki Davies, St. Luke Community Clinic

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicki Davies, Executive Director, St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal. The clinic services the residents of Front Royal/Warren County.

As a Warren County/Front Royal Resident and do not have health insurance:

if you are a single person making $38,280 or less per year,

if you are a family of 2 and your total household income is $51,720 or less per year,

if you are a family of 3 and your total household income is $65,160 or less per year,

if you are a family of 4 and your total household income is $78,600 or less per year,

For more information on new patient screening requirements call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.

Please support the online auction the Clinic is holding, starting September 12, 2020, at 7 am and will end on September 26, 2020, at 6 pm.

Visit the event page of the Clinic here for auction information –https://saintlukeclinic.org/events/

Special thanks to the sponsors of the auction: Southern States, Winchester Ciderworks, Advanced Auto, Photography from Barbara Moore, Blue Wing Frog, Custom Golf Club from Bobby Chestnut, Field and Main, Ferguson Enterprises, Frontier Culture Museum, Glen Manor, Dr. Stoners and Griffin Tavern.

St. Luke Community Clinic

316 North Royal Avenue

Front Royal, VA 22630

Call: (540) 636-4325

Fax: (540) 636-1743

Email: executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com