Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, Board of Supervisors, Sherry Sours Commissioner of the Revenue – 2023 Re-Assessment Information

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and Sherry Sours, Commissioner of the Revenue.

It’s time again for our County Real Estate Re-Assessments, and the notices are coming to a mailbox near you. In this Town Talk, Vicky and Sherry share the process and provide us with the latest information concerning the re-assessments. The one thing they want to stress is the tax rate has NOT been set and what you’ll receive in the next few days is NOT a bill.

Here’s a brief and, most importantly, informative video about the process and what you can expect. Everything you need to know starts here.

On May 18, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved entering into a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service for the County’s 2023 General Reassessment. Previously, the Board elected to conduct its general reassessments at four-year intervals, the previous one going into effect in 2019.

If any person assessed with local taxes, aggrieved by any such assessment, and missed previously held hearings by the County’s Professional Assessor and the Board of Equalization may apply for relief to the Circuit Court of Warren County as allowed by Section 58.1-3350 of the Code of Virginia. The rules of the Circuit Court will bind the property owner in filing a petition.

For questions regarding the 2023 General Reassessment, please use the following contact information:

