Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook. Vicky is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District in Warren County.

Vicky has lived in Virginia for over 25 years and considers Warren County her home. Vicky is married to her former Naval Aviator husband of 25 years. They are retired and have been full-time residents of Warren County for over 7 years. They have four children and six grandchildren, two of which attended Leslie Fox Elementary, Warren County Middle, and Warren County High Schools.

Vicky says she has the ability to look at the “big picture” and that will make her a valuable addition to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. With her experience, knowledge, and integrity, she will bring the proper oversight, transparency, and accountability to the county government operations, economic growth, and county infrastructures.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.