Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

Erin and Melody updated us on what’s happening at the library in April. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

Are you a fan of imaginative fundraising events that bring together a community for a great cause? Then you won’t want to miss Samuels Library’s upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration of A Taste For Books! This lively and entertaining event is a fantastic opportunity to show your support for our region’s best library services and programming while enjoying an evening of time-traveling fun.

With over 300 guests expected to attend, A Taste For Books has become a beloved annual tradition for many library patrons, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs, and community leaders. This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, promises to be an exciting adventure that transports attendees through different eras and dimensions. From the DeLorean to the Tardis, you never know where you might end up!

Volunteers play a crucial role in making this event a success, and their creativity is on full display as they host buffet tables featuring decorations and dishes that capture the spirit of each time-traveling vehicle. Whether you’re a history buff, sci-fi enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun night out, A Taste For Books will surely leave you entertained and inspired.

So mark your calendars and get ready to join us for an unforgettable celebration of imagination and community spirit. See you at the library!

