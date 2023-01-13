Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Fritts – 2022 Annual Report

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Terry Fritts. The WCSO annual report, recently completed, indicates that strides were made in several areas. Click here to download the complete report.

Sheriff Butler announced he will run for re-election in November and will not seek party nominations or endorsements. Butler says the Sheriff serves all the people of Warren County and, as a constitutional officer, should remain independent of political influences.

The major goals and objectives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office include the following:

Public Safety – The top priority for the Sheriff’s Office is the dedication to providing and improving public safety for our community. To increase awareness through enforcement by conducting high visibility enforcement monitoring in pre-identified public areas of concern for safety, to increase awareness through educational presentations, classes, and quarterly reports to the community, and to collaborate with media outlets to provide communication to the community about topics of interest and general public safety.

VLEPSC Accreditation – The Warren County Sheriff’s office is committed to improving and enhancing the professionalism of this office by achieving certification through Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The WCSO continues to review, modernize, and implement policies and procedures identified by the Policy Review Committee and has adopted best practices in law enforcement.

Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) Program – Achieving the DCJS Certified Crime Prevention Community designation by implementing a defined set of community safety strategies as part of a comprehensive community safety/crime prevention effort. The community policing strategic plan for 2022-2024, includes core safety elements and a safety Program Coordinator to ensure compliance with the strategic plan through documentation of achieving milestones and maintaining a file of proofs.

