Town Talk: A conversation With William Huck – a modified Fun Day Parade is in the making

William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street in Front Royal stopped by the Royal Examiner studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool about the planned Family Fun Day Parade.

Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats schedule on the Mother Day weekend. This year all events have been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped ‘Crazy Wylie’ from coming up with a way to keep spreading joy in our community.

William has come up with a way to have the Family Fun Day Parade happen this year.

Here’s the US Marines motto: Marines are trained to improvise, adapt, and overcome any obstacle in whatever situation they are needed. They have the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat the enemy until victory is seized.

This sounds like “Crazy Wylie’ doesn’t it?

Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and accepts tax-deductible donations. You’ll find out more at https://www.familyfundayva.com/.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com