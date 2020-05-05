Local News
Town Talk: A conversation With William Huck – a modified Fun Day Parade is in the making
William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street in Front Royal stopped by the Royal Examiner studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool about the planned Family Fun Day Parade.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats schedule on the Mother Day weekend. This year all events have been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped ‘Crazy Wylie’ from coming up with a way to keep spreading joy in our community.
William has come up with a way to have the Family Fun Day Parade happen this year.
Here’s the US Marines motto: Marines are trained to improvise, adapt, and overcome any obstacle in whatever situation they are needed. They have the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat the enemy until victory is seized.
This sounds like “Crazy Wylie’ doesn’t it?
Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and accepts tax-deductible donations. You’ll find out more at https://www.familyfundayva.com/.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 4, 2020; maybe opens Virginia May 15th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Dr. Floyd ‘Tripp’ Bradd passes after three-year health battle
Staff at Skyline Family Practice confirmed on Monday, that Dr. Floyd “Tripp” Bradd III passed away the previous day, Sunday, May 3rd. The medical office person we spoke to said it was believed Dr. Bradd had a fall and consequent brain bleed.
Since a March 2017 diagnosis, the long-time local family physician had been battling a blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or myelodysplasia, which can lead to a number of related health disorders including leukemia.
Social media posts reflected the sorrow at the news of Dr. Bradd’s passing and the high regard he was held in by patients and friends, two categories that often overlapped with this doctor.
“Dr. Bradd was a personal friend of mine as well as my physician for many years. He was on the sidelines at the Skyline Hawks Football whenever his health permitted him to be there for the players. He will be missed. Rest easy Dr. Bradd,” wrote local photographer Ken Pullen.
“Please pray for Dr. Bradd’s family, he passed away yesterday. Our community will never be the same without him. He was such a kind man and an excellent doctor. He always engaged our children – he knew how to alleviate their fears (‘I see a kitty in your ear!’) and he never spoke down to them. He listened to us all with patience, never rushed us, and never passed judgment,” added Kristin Iden.
“With Dr. Tripp Bradd it isn’t the length of his life but the depth. He touched many, he did his best and his best was AMAZING! You will be missed and loved forever. Prayers for Jan, his children, and all his family and friends,” Ann Hitchcock Peterson said in the final of three social media posts that alerted us to the situation on Monday.
This writer is a long-time patient who feels he has lost a friend with the passing of Dr. Bradd. Just a month and a half ago in mid-March, Dr. Bradd sat down with Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for a video chat (see below link) in which he was upbeat and forward-looking despite the physical battle he remained engaged in. We at Royal Examiner and National Media Services join this community in offering condolences to his wife, Jan, and children.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Warren County Middle School students successfully complete the WCMS Reading Challenge
Warren County Middle School’s principal and staff challenged their students to the WCMS Reading Challenge, a task to read 20 minutes each day. Many students successfully completed the task and deserve to be recognized! The principal and staff, in separate cars, drove to each of the students homes to celebrate those who actively participated with a congratulatory yard sign. To date, WCMS has documented 193 entries of student reading.
Way to go Wildcat Readers! Keep up the great work!
Crime/Court
Town Talk: A conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal; watch out for scams, counterfeit money
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.
Lt Seal brings us information on COVID-19 scams in our community. Captain Holzbauer ask for help from the community on two individuals wanted in connection with passing counterfeit money in the County.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the following individuals:
Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel, a 31 years old, white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, red hair, green eyes. He has multiple warrants out for his arrest: Probation Violation, Dangerous Drugs, Forgery of US Currency.
- Wanted out of Strasburg Police Department for Dangerous Drugs
- Wanted out of Front Royal Police Department for a Probation Violation
- Wanted out of WCSO for Forgery of United States Currency
Fiel and other accomplices have allegedly been making counterfeit United States currency, $10, $20, $50, $100. Two arrests have been made in this case already and more charges are pending.
Lekeshian Jones, 33 years old, black female, 5’3″, 180-200 lbs. She is from the Trenton, NJ area. Jones has been identified as one of two females that passed $760 in counterfeit $20 at Walmart in Front Royal on April 11, 2020.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator J. Seabright jseabright@warrencountysheriff.org or call the mail number of the Sheriff’s Office (540) 635-4128
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – May 4 – 8, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 1, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
