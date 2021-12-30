Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with William & Nina Huck – Making memories, one spoon at a time
n this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with William & Nina Huck from C&C Frozen Treats. On November 15th, the couple left out of Front Royal on what was to be an adventure of a lifetime. It was – but you’ll need to hear it direct from them.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager one year ago on December 7, 2020.
Steven discusses the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority and the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library.
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
So what’s new and exciting at Samuels? Watch and learn.
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center.
Christmas Movies, they seem to be everywhere – – but no better place to watch than on the BIG screen.
Starting this weekend, December 4 & 5, 2021, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.
The next weekend, December 11 & 12, 2021, the movie is Arthur Christmas. The final in the series is on December 18 & 19, 2021, and that is White Christmas.
On Thursday, December 16, 2021, there will be the adult Christmas Classic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase. This movie starts at 7:30 pm.
Jean Plauger of Jeans Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty have co-sponsored this event. If you see them, please thank them as well.
The first 75 children 13 and under will receive a free child combo for the first two movies in the series.
Watch the video for a special offer for Clifford the Big Red Dog starting this Friday.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Oaks, Front Royal Light Fight-Update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lori Oaks. Lori has started a new community event called ‘Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight’. If you have ever watched Christmas Vacation, you’ll understand the concept.
This event is open to all Warren County residents. This event blossomed from Lori Oak’s love for her Warren County community and her desire to create an annual event that all could look forward to.
Participating in this event couldn’t be easier! Simply decorate your home with as much Christmas spirit as possible, sign and return your Waiver of Liability, take photos of your home, submit the photos to be entered, and wait until December 31st when our CASH prize winners will be announced. All voting will take place online, and there will be first, second, and third place winnings selected by our judges, as well as a fan favorite selected by… well you!
Judges picks:
- 1st place – $1,000
- 2nd place – $500
- 3rd place – $300
- Fan favorite – $500
Stay tuned for specific timelines to be announced, more information on our generous sponsors, and other fun community events involving the Front Royal Light Fight! More information on her website.
The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by its wonderful sponsors; Green to Ground Electrical, LLC, Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, 3 Dave’s Moving and Storage, The Apple House, Finance of America Mortgage, Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co., Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!
Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser – Downtown Winter Bazaar, December 4th
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bryan Keyser from the Love Revival Ministry Center. On December 4, 2021, Love Revival Ministries will be holding a Downtown Winter Bazaar at 119 Chester Street in Front Royal.
This will be a day to enjoy for everyone. Vendors, Food, music, games, face painting, and Front Royal’s downtown Christmas parade.
- Vendors: 12:00 – 4:00 pm
- Christmas parade: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Silent auction and soup: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Love Revival is located at 119 Chester Street in Front Royal. For more information on this event, please check the Facebook page, or call them at (540) 216-4437.
Love Revival Ministry Center is a multi-church regional hub for believers to come together and worship and seek revival for the area.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Williams – RYLA, EarlyAct/InterAct Club
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Williams. Michael volunteers as the EarlyAct advisor at E.W. Wilson Elementary School in Front Royal. Michael is also the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC which provides transportation for up to six persons to the airport, port of call, concerts, sporting events, tours, other special events.
Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school-age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger).
More about EaryAct/InterAct Clubs
Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, you can:
- Carry out hands-on service projects
- Make international connections
- Develop leadership skills
- Have fun!
EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13 sponsored by Rotary Clubs and chartered by the district. EarlyAct provides the foundation and natural succession into Interact.
The mission of EarlyAct/InterAct Clubs is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through active participation of student members so that with committed citizenship and effective leadership they improve the quality of life for their school, local and global communities.
EarlyAct/InterAct is based upon the Rotary 4-Way Test and further, EarlyAct teaches…Caring, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Tolerance, Citizenship, Compassion, Friendship, and Leadership. EarlyAct engages student members in character-building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities. Through its association with Rotary, EarlyActors gain increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world and understanding of the dignity and worth of each individual which builds respect for others.
