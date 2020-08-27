Town Talk: Back the Blue Update

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Ratigan. Tim brings us up-to-date concerning the Back the Blue program in Front Royal and Warren County. Tim has started a Facebook group and encourages all to join.

This is a group that allows Warren County and Front Royal Citizens to show their support for our law enforcement and encourage positive alerts about our Sheriff and Police Departments. They also encourage the posting of other surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies news alerts and positive alerts as well. This page is also a safe place to post memorials for fallen Law Enforcement officers as well.

On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group will hold a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade starts at the Masonic Temple (Road off of Criser, between Royal Haven and Northwestern), near the Warren County Sheriff’s office. They’ll be lining up around 6:30 pm, so they suggest getting there a little early to get your spot in the parade. Feel free to make your own signs to display, or fly your flags, or just show up and cruise through town with them and show your support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.

If you want to come out and show your appreciation for Law Enforcement, but cannot drive in the parade, feel free to cheer them on from the side of the road. The parade will head up South Royal Ave from Criser Road to North Royal Ave to Shenandoah Ave and then disbursing at the light between the double bridges. Please take pictures lots of pictures and share them.

