Town Talk: Board of Supervisors Chairman, Vicky Cook, Speaks Out

In this Town Talk, Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, the Chair of the Board of Supervisors in Warren County, who opened up about the board’s achievements, challenges, and future plans for the community. The discussion, touching on subjects ranging from budgetary processes to the ongoing commitment to enhancing community services, presented a compelling picture of leadership’s efforts to foster transparency and gain public trust.

Since her election as chairman earlier this year, Cook has emphasized the importance of increased transparency in board operations. Modifications to the meeting agenda structure, aimed at providing more opportunities for public discussions and a deeper dive into pressing issues, were among the top changes. With more transparent working sessions and the streamlining of regular meetings, Cook believes they are moving in a more efficient and open direction.

The tax assessment was another hot topic, with Cook emphasizing the board’s determination to minimize the community’s tax burden. The process, she explained, is lengthy and begins even before the current one concludes. When asked about the potential for a zero-based budget process, Cook hinted that they might be on that path soon. She stressed the importance of ensuring services are fairly funded, either through general funds or user fees.

Another positive stride for the community is the collaboration with Reaching Out Now to revamp the Youth Center. The initiative seeks to create a more modern space for high schoolers, offering them a safe and constructive environment. Additionally, the nearing completion of the new senior center was highlighted, with hopes it would better accommodate the needs of Warren County’s senior community.

The library became a focal point of the conversation, emphasizing its value to the community. The budget approval process, wherein only the first quarter was appropriated, led to productive dialogues with the library board and the public. Efforts to address concerns and increase accessibility for all community members were applauded.

Cook also took a moment to address her support for Sheriff Mark Butler’s re-election as an independent conservative. Her decision to back the sheriff stems from his vision, strategic mission, and the recent accreditations the sheriff’s office has obtained. Cook’s public declaration underpins her belief in freedom of choice and speech in the political realm.

Warren County is witnessing a shift towards greater transparency, community engagement, and service improvement. While challenges persist, the commitment to keeping the community at the heart of decisions shines through.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com