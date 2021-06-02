Town Talk: Butch Hammond & Nellie Adkins, Skyline Christian Academy

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Nellie Adkins from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.

Skyline Christian Academy will be opening for their second year in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5) through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.

The Abeka Streaming & Curriculum are used at Skyline Christian Academy. Why Abeka? Nellie says, “As a parent, you want the best education and environment for your child, so do we. We have chosen to use a curriculum that offers higher learning, learning that is well-rounded, that challenges thought, and above all honors Christ. ” If you are interested in more information or have questions, please call Nellie Adkins, Administrator, at 540-692-4531 or email at Skylinechristianacademy.va@gmail.com.

The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.

Start Date: August 23rd, 2020

School Schedule: Monday – Thursday, 8:15am – 3pm

Skyline Christian Academy

PO Box 1582 Front Royal VA 22630

Phone: 540-629-4531

