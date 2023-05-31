Town Talk: Cameras in the classroom: A conversation with Jennifer Mulligan, Parent of Pre-K student starts petition

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jennifer Mulligan, a parent who has started a petition to have cameras placed in Pre-K and Special Needs classrooms.

A recent incident in a local Warren Co Preschool classroom has prompted concerned residents to advocate for increased safety measures for children. A petition is now circulating to install security cameras in all preschool and special needs classrooms across the county.

The petition, titled “Safeguarding Our Vulnerable Youth,” was born out of concern for the safety of children, particularly those who are unable to express or defend themselves, such as disabled and nonverbal students. The initiative seeks to establish preventative measures to discourage untoward behavior and provide tangible support for staff who report incidents.

The proponents strongly believe that the presence of cameras would have either prevented the incident that took place in the local Pre-K classroom or ensured quicker action in response to it. “Cameras will not only discourage bad behavior but also provide evidence and support staff who report it,” the petition reads.

Warren County residents who are 18 or older are encouraged to read the petition and lend their support. The community believes that through collective effort, change can be enacted to ensure the safety of their children.

The petition calls upon school administrators, the school board, and authorities to take immediate action. The advocates argue that installing cameras in classrooms is a simple yet effective solution to create safer learning environments for the most vulnerable students.

By pushing for this change, Warren County residents are working together to not just react to an unfortunate event but to proactively establish safeguards that promote transparency and child safety within the school system.

Click here to sign her petition or visit her Facebook page.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com