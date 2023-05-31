Town Talk
Town Talk: Cameras in the classroom: A conversation with Jennifer Mulligan, Parent of Pre-K student starts petition
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jennifer Mulligan, a parent who has started a petition to have cameras placed in Pre-K and Special Needs classrooms.
A recent incident in a local Warren Co Preschool classroom has prompted concerned residents to advocate for increased safety measures for children. A petition is now circulating to install security cameras in all preschool and special needs classrooms across the county.
The petition, titled “Safeguarding Our Vulnerable Youth,” was born out of concern for the safety of children, particularly those who are unable to express or defend themselves, such as disabled and nonverbal students. The initiative seeks to establish preventative measures to discourage untoward behavior and provide tangible support for staff who report incidents.
The proponents strongly believe that the presence of cameras would have either prevented the incident that took place in the local Pre-K classroom or ensured quicker action in response to it. “Cameras will not only discourage bad behavior but also provide evidence and support staff who report it,” the petition reads.
Warren County residents who are 18 or older are encouraged to read the petition and lend their support. The community believes that through collective effort, change can be enacted to ensure the safety of their children.
The petition calls upon school administrators, the school board, and authorities to take immediate action. The advocates argue that installing cameras in classrooms is a simple yet effective solution to create safer learning environments for the most vulnerable students.
By pushing for this change, Warren County residents are working together to not just react to an unfortunate event but to proactively establish safeguards that promote transparency and child safety within the school system.
Click here to sign her petition or visit her Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: FR/WC EDA Open Door Session June 1st – A conversation with Jori Martin, FR/WC EDA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jori Martin. Jori is a Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) member.
In an effort to drive economic growth and maximize opportunities, the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is once again taking the lead in hosting an Open-Door Business Session. Scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, this event will be held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. The session will center around the crucial topic of Warren County’s workforce development, with a particular emphasis on the opportunities, challenges, and successes that shape the region’s economic landscape.
Jori Martin, a dedicated member of the EDA, shares her insights on the significance of this Open-Door Business Session. As a platform for collaboration, the event aims to bring together key stakeholders and professionals who are actively contributing to the economic growth of Warren County. It serves as an opportunity for businesses, government officials, community leaders, and individuals interested in economic development to engage in open discussions, share experiences, and network with others passionate about making a positive impact on the community.
Workforce development lies at the heart of this session’s agenda, recognizing that a skilled and competitive labor force is vital for sustainable economic progress. The EDA acknowledges the importance of nurturing local talent, attracting new investments, and creating a thriving business environment. By focusing on workforce development, the EDA aims to identify existing opportunities and address the challenges that hinder growth in this area. Ultimately, the goal is to establish a robust framework that fosters economic prosperity for both individuals and the community as a whole.
The Open-Door Business Session promises to be an engaging and informative event featuring presentations by industry experts, thought-provoking discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights into the current state of Warren County’s workforce, explore strategies for addressing challenges, and learn from success stories in the field of economic development. The event also presents a platform for collaboration and partnership-building, where attendees can connect with like-minded professionals who share a common vision for the region’s growth.
The EDA’s commitment to economic development extends beyond this session. The organization remains dedicated to ongoing efforts to attract new businesses, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life in Warren County. By investing in workforce development and fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship, the EDA seeks to position the community as a prime destination for economic growth, paving the way for a prosperous future.
For more information about the Open-Door Business Session on June 1, interested individuals can contact the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority at (540) 252 -0050 or visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Experience the magic of Petty Betty Treats at local summer events
Welcome to another edition of Town Talk, where today we bring you the delightful story of Liz Coffey, the creative force behind Petty Betty Treats, LLC, a local sensation right here in Front Royal, Virginia.
Unfamiliar with Petty Betty Treats? You’re in for a treat. Picture the most mouth-watering, dairy-free fruit butters and fruit punches, made fresh – on-site at summer events. These delicious goodies are more than a tasty snack; they are versatile food companions that transform ordinary cream cheese or peanut butter into something extraordinary and take any nearby beverage to a new level of refreshment.
What started as a local business making delightful treats has evolved into so much more. Nowadays, Liz not only attends a multitude of events but also offers her expertise to help other organizations plan and market their events. With a seasoned event team, Petty Betty Treats handle everything from vendor selection to social media promotion, ensuring a flawlessly executed event that attendees will undoubtedly love.
Upcoming events where Petty Betty Treats will feature include the Campfire Country Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, a full-day music festival coupled with a vendor market. You can enjoy Petty Betty Treats while grooving to country music from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. And if you want to extend the fun, overnight accommodations are available at 570 Kendrick Lane in Front Royal.
But that’s not all! The Summer Fest Market & Fair on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will also feature Petty Betty Treats. The event is hosted at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue located at 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal.
For those who just can’t get enough, Petty Betty Treats also attends the DL Community Market. The next date is May 20th. The market is open on the 3rd and 17th of June, 1st and 15th of July, 5th and 19th of August, 2nd and 16th of September, 7th and 21st of October, and brings the season to a close on the 4th and 18th of November. The operating hours for the market are 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Want to learn more or are interested in getting Petty Betty Treats to boost your event? Reach out to Liz Coffey at pettybettytreatsllc@gmail.com. With Petty Betty Treats on board, your celebration is sure to reach the next level!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Local author, Justin Ruger, shares fascinating journey, book signing at Royal Oak Bookshop
On June 10th, local author, Justin Ruger, is set to sign his books at the Royal Oak Bookshop from Noon to 3 pm. Ruger is the creator of “Henry Meets a Honey Bee” and “Henry Meets a Honey Pot Ant,” captivating books that reflect the author’s personal journey and his deep affinity for the natural world.
The path to authorship for Riger was not an easy one. Having initially pursued a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics at Catholic University, his life took a dramatic turn following a car accident in 2015 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and loss of his prior academic knowledge. As he grappled with depression and changes to his eyesight, his mother offered an iPad as a tool for expression. This sparked Ruger’s love for art and set him on a new path.
In 2016, Ruger’s family opened the Hippie Chick Apiary, and he found joy in learning about and caring for honey bees. This interest led to an observation that children’s books lacked information about the roles of a beehive. This gap sparked the inception of his first book, “Henry Meets a Honey Bee.”
“Henry Meets a Honey Bee” introduces children to the roles and significance of honey bees in nature. Henry, the protagonist, is transformed into a honey bee and embarks on an enlightening journey, offering young readers an immersive and educational experience.
Despite suffering a stroke in 2020 that temporarily paused his writing, Ruger was imbued with resilience, resumed his work, and finally published the book in 2021. He dedicated the book to his late aunt, Shirley Chaney Lawrence, who had always encouraged him to succeed and complete his work.
“Henry Meets a Honey Pot Ant,” Riger’s second book, is based on the research of the late Betty Tewell. The book takes Henry on another educational journey, this time to Colorado’s Garden of the Gods, where he learns about the fascinating lives of honey pot ants.
These books stand as a testament to Riger’s resilience and his belief that physical challenges should not limit one’s ability to contribute meaningfully to society. Both books are available on Amazon.
Ruger’s upcoming book signing at the Royal Oak Bookshop is a chance for readers to meet the author behind these uniquely inspiring and educational books. The event is open to all and a remarkable opportunity to witness first-hand the resilience and creativity of an author who turned adversity into a source of motivation and inspiration for others.
.”
Town Talk
Town Talk: Front Royal Treatment Center – A conversation with Steven Quackenbush, Executive Director
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Quackenbush. Steven is the Executive Director of the Front Royal Treatment Center in Front Royal.
The Front Royal Treatment Center’s mission is to combat opioid addiction and assist those wrestling with the crippling grip of substances such as opioids, heroin, and synthetics like fentanyl. Furthermore, this center provides crucial support for individuals dependent on prescription painkillers like oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine.
The Front Royal Treatment Center’s modus operandi is unique, as they function as an outpatient opioid treatment program (OTP). The center offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT), employing the use of methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) as part of their strategic intervention to alleviate opioid use disorder. This not only treats the physiological symptoms of addiction but also paves the way for a more sustainable recovery process.
What sets the Front Royal Treatment Center apart is its commitment to personalized treatment strategies. Following an exhaustive clinical evaluation by a team of seasoned addiction treatment experts, patients receive a tailor-made treatment plan. This comprehensive plan not only covers the medical aspect of their addiction but also educates patients about substance use disorders. The center also offers psychoeducational programming and life skills training, ensuring that the path to recovery extends beyond the clinical setting.
Trauma-informed care is another pillar of the center’s approach. Recognizing that addiction often stems from unresolved trauma, the center ensures that its treatment modalities address these underlying issues. Additionally, they provide robust relapse prevention support to minimize the risk of patients falling back into old habits.
The Front Royal Treatment Center also champions the vital role of familial support in the recovery process. With a keen understanding of how addiction affects familial relationships, the center offers family counseling and family dynamics treatment, aiming to mend strained relationships and foster a supportive environment for the patients. Their ultimate goal is to improve the lives of their patients and restore the bonds within their families, thus creating a solid foundation for long-term recovery.
Front Royal Treatment Center is located at 10269 Winchester Road, Front Royal, VA 22630
To find out more, call (540) 551-4056 or click here to visit their website.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Incident involving Hilda J. Barbour Elementary staff members sparks investigation and concern
In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool sat down with Tyler Wright, a concerned parent whose children were involved in a notifiable incident at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School in early May. The incident, which took place on May 4th and 5th, resulted in a teacher and an aide being placed on leave pending an investigation.
According to Tyler, he was not notified about the incident until May 9th, at which point he was assured that the matter was being thoroughly investigated. Seeking answers and clarity, The Royal Examiner reached out to various key figures for comments. Sheriff Mark Butler, Warren County School Board members Melanie Salins and Ralph Rinaldi, as well as Warren County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, each expressed deep concern about the incident but emphasized that it remains an ongoing investigation, withholding official comments at this time.
“A thorough and fair investigation is the cornerstone of justice. Every incident that comes to our attention is taken seriously, and we strive to ensure each one is thoroughly investigated,” Sheriff Butler said.
Dr. Chris Ballenger, the Superintendent of Warren Public Schools, added, “Once the investigation is entrusted to the sheriff’s department, the school refrains from interfering with the sheriff’s probe. The sheriff’s office was alerted promptly by school staff regarding a possible incident involving a student. Any communication regarding the sheriff’s investigation will emanate from the sheriff’s office, not the school. We are restricted in what we can disclose about an investigation. When a complaint is lodged, WCPS always takes appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the classroom. Parents were reached out to on the third business day of the investigation, and then again the subsequent week by school staff.”
Ballenger also noted, “Parents are naturally curious, and while we wish we could provide more information, we are constrained in what we can reveal or do about any ongoing investigation.”
Tyler Wright shares his concerns about the incident in an exclusive Royal Examiner video, shedding light on the emotional impact it has had on him and the other parents involved. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that transparency and a resolution will be achieved to address the concerns of all parties involved.
The Royal Examiner will closely monitor the developments of this case and provide updates as new information becomes available.”
Town Talk
Town Talk: The One-Stop-Shop for Travel and Entertainment in the Shenandoah Valley – A conversation with Dedrick Brooks, SSMG
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dedrick Brooks, owner of Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dedrick has started a new concierge service in town that’s taking the Shenandoah Valley by storm. Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC, or SSMG for short, is all set to redefine travel convenience. And here’s the best part – it’s not just for the rich and famous. It’s for anyone who wants to be treated like a superstar!
If you’re a wine enthusiast, then SSMG has got you covered with their wine tours across some of Virginia’s most breathtaking vineyards. And if you’re more into nature, you’ll be thrilled to know they have vacation rental options just minutes from Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. But wait, there’s more! They also offer party and event planning services. It’s a one-stop shop for all your travel and entertainment needs.
Now, let me introduce you to the man behind this innovative venture – Dederick L. Brooks. Here’s a guy who has served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years, with roles as an Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Chain/Materials Management Specialist, and Recruiter. And he’s not just a man in uniform. He’s a scholar too. Dederick has a Bachelor of Science in Management with honors from American Military University and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Troy University.
During his time in service, Dederick’s impressive performance earned him several promotions, and in 2012, he was named the Recruiter of the Year for the Western Recruiting Region. He managed logistics and finance for missions in places as far-flung as Japan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
And get this, while serving as the Recruiting Station Springfield Supply and Logistics Chief, Dederick was directly in charge of 70 government fleet vehicles and 35 recruiting facilities. And amidst all this, he was also managing his first Airbnb property. Talk about multi-tasking!
In 2021, Dederick moved to Virginia and quickly spotted a gap in the market. He saw the lack of reliable transportation services in the Shenandoah Valley, and instead of just complaining about it, he decided to do something. So, on Valentine’s Day, 2022, Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC was born!
So, travelers and event-goers, if you want to experience the Shenandoah Valley like never before, make sure you get in touch with Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dederick and his team are ready to serve you!”
Click here for more information and to contact SSMG.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 4mph E
Humidity: 28%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 6
90/59°F
88/54°F