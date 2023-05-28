Town Talk: Experience the magic of Petty Betty Treats at local summer events

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sam Barber. She’s wearing two hats today – the first is People Inc, where she is the Director of Community Engagement, and from Reaching Out Now, where she is the Founder and President, a nonprofit that serves under-resourced families in the Warren County public school system.

Sam has several things to discuss in this session. First up is the Bridging the Digital Divide forum on Tuesday, May 16, at the Samuels Public Library at noon. Next is the Safe at Home 2023 Community Day on May 27 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Bridging the Digital Divide

People Incorporated, a key community organization, is hosting a series of community forums titled “Bridging the Digital Divide.” The objective of these forums is to engage with community members directly and understand the challenges they face in accessing broadband internet and digital devices.

These forums are open to the public, providing an excellent opportunity for community members to voice their concerns and contribute to a critical discussion on digital access. Attendees will also be able to win raffle prizes, and complimentary food will be provided.

The feedback collected during these forums will be pivotal in shaping the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity plan. This plan, being developed in partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, aims to tackle digital accessibility issues on a statewide level.

Registration is encouraged for these forums but is not mandatory. The forum schedule and respective registration links will be updated regularly. We invite community members to check back frequently for the latest updates.

People Incorporated is committed to addressing digital disparity and believes these forums will be a significant step towards understanding and eventually bridging the digital divide in our community.

Click here for more information.

Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series’ Community Day

Warren County is excited to announce the ‘Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series’ Community Day, a special event dedicated to celebrating baseball, community spirit, and the memory of two beloved Skyline High School students. The event will occur at Bing Crosby Stadium on May 27, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Community Day will feature three exhibition baseball games showcasing athletes from the Warren County baseball community. The schedule includes games from the Front Royal Little League, athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs, and a match between WCHS and SHS Alumni. Attendees will also enjoy children’s games, a 50/50 raffle, and various food and drink options at the concession stand.

Students from Warren County and Skyline High School will actively support the event, assisting with stands and entries. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults, while children aged 13 and under are admitted for free.

This year, the event will honor the memory of Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, two cherished students from Skyline High School. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and benefit the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.

House of Hope is a vital community program that offers shelter, food, and guidance to homeless men committed to making permanent, positive life changes. The program works closely with each client, developing proactive plans to help them re-enter society as productive citizens with stable housing.

Click here for more information.

About People Incorporated: People Incorporated is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering individuals and enriching communities. With a strong focus on bridging digital disparities, the organization collaborates with various stakeholders to create inclusive digital environments for all.

About Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series The Un4Gettable Series is an annual community event celebrating local athletes and fostering community spirit. Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships and support community initiatives like the House of Hope.

