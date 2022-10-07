Connect with us

Town Talk: Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022 – A conversation with Charlie Brown

2 hours ago

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Charlie Brown about the upcoming Festival of Leaves.

Volunteers are needed to help with various duties. Please go to the festival website for more information.

The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting at 7:00 pm, and after the music stops at 10:00 pm, the Royal Cinemas will be showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

At 10 am on Saturday, more than 100 vendors will be on Main and Chester Streets. Plenty of food and entertainment for everyone.


The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter, blacksmithing, tours of their colonial homes, and more.

Mark your calendar for October 14-15, 2022, for the  50th Festival of Leaves.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk: National Fire Prevention Week – A conversation with Lt.Tony Hitt and FF Lisa Wilbanks Warren County Fire & Rescue

1 hour ago

October 7, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Lt.Tony Hitt and FireFighter Lisa Wilbanks from Warren County Fire & Rescue.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on the early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.

It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance to know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.


Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!



 

Town Talk: Thermal Shelter 2022. A conversation with Michelle Smelzer and Philip Vaught.

2 hours ago

October 7, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services and Philip Vaught, co-founder of the Royal Front Initiative.

Big plans for the Thermal Shelter this year. With help from the Royal Front Initiative, the shelter may have a new home in January of 2023.

The Royal Front Initiative is restoring the building at 326 Laurel Street in Front Royal. This building was built in 1948 and has been used by many community organizations over the years. The last use was the Elks Lodge in 2000. The Town of Front Royal has issued a Temporary Use Permit to operate a Thermal Shelter this winter.

326 Laurel Street


This building has incredible potential to become a venue for events and much-needed meeting space for various organizations and causes.  Find out more information on their website, www.heartofwarren.com.

 



Town Talk: A conversation with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch and Crystal Cline, Phoenix Project – Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

3 days ago

October 4, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tammy Sharpe, Kimberly Lynch, and Crystal Cline from the Phoenix Project about Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and several fund-raising events planned to support the Phoenix Project.

The Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club at 456 Shadows Drive, Front Royal, will be the host of the 7th Annual Wine Pull, which gets underway on October 20, 2022.

Lunch and Learn will be each Wednesday in October, you are invited to meet (with your lunch) at the Front Royal Police Department at 900 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, from noon to 1 pm for lunch and learn. Topics for the rest of the month of October include:

  • October 12 – The Connection between Homelessness & DV, Agency Services to Homelessness in Victims. Presenter – Avery Harper
  • October 19 – Legal System Navigation for Clients and Services we offer. Presenter – Candy Dixon
  • October 26 – Domestic Violence and Children – How they are Affected and our Services. Presenter – Kristen Gregg

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.


Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.

For more information, please visit their website.

 



Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022

6 days ago

October 1, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak about the upcoming Festival of Leaves. This year marks the 50th Festival will be a ‘golden’ opportunity for our community to shine.

The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting at 7:00 pm, and after the music stops at 10:00 pm, the Royal Cinemas will be showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

At 10, more than 100 vendors will be on Main and Chester Streets. Plenty of food and entertainment for everyone.

The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter, blacksmithing, tours of their colonial homes, and more.


Mark your calendar for October 14-15, 2022 for the  50th Festival of Leaves.



Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – October Activities

1 week ago

September 30, 2022

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in October at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

 



Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond Lorne & LaDona Fetty, The Church at Skyline – Family Fall Festival October 8, 2022

1 week ago

September 27, 2022

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Butch Hammond, Lorne, and LaDonna Fetty from The Church at Skyline about their upcoming Family Fall Festival on October 8, 2022.

The festival will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, Virginia. This is a free event, and the community is invited. There will be plenty of things for the kids to do, so mark your calendar.  Food, games, prizes, hay rides, and more, and all free.

If you need additional information, call (540) 635-9003 or email thechurchatskyline@gmail.com




 

