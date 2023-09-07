Local News
Town Talk: From Sci-fi to Educational Classes, Samuels Public Library is the Place to Be!
September is shaping up to be a month filled with fun, education, and community spirit at the Samuels Public Library. With the Samicon 2023 event just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to immerse oneself in the world of creativity and learning.
Taking center stage this Saturday is Samicon 2023. The library’s decorations set the scene with influences ranging from “Land of the Lost” to “Outlander,” offering a glimpse of different times and worlds. One notable feature is the intricately designed Stargate placed at the entrance of the library, an homage to the classic sci-fi series. The event promises an arcade, magic shows, scavenger hunts, coloring stations, and historic miniature-gaming experiences. Participants can also expect a plethora of costumes, turning the library into a delightful blend of cosplay and Halloween vibes.
Local artist and internationally renowned author Ben Hatke is also set to join the event. He’ll be showcasing his new book, signing copies, and giving a presentation on storytelling with illustrations.
Beyond the glitz and glamour of Sammicon, the library is a hub of activity throughout September. Free GED classes in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College are back in session. Those looking to boost their confidence and career opportunities by earning their GED will find these classes invaluable.
There’s also an assortment of clubs meeting this month, from the graphic novel-centric book club to the Genealogy Club, where beginners and veterans alike can discuss their ancestral discoveries. For those with green thumbs, the Master Gardeners are hosting an all-day event focused on houseplants, including dedicated sessions on orchids and general houseplant care.
Samuels Public Library also shines a spotlight on its collaboration with the Shenandoah River State Park for a special photography program. This event focuses on river photography, teaching attendees how to capture light, reflections, and movement.
On the children’s side, the library hosts a plethora of activities, including homeschool hubs, storytimes, and even a special Dungeons & Dragons one-day adventure. Perhaps most heartwarming is the upcoming theatrical performance titled “A Hard Act to Follow” by the local special needs community, set to take place on September 23rd.
With a variety of events catering to different age groups and interests, the Samuels Public Library proves once again to be an integral part of the Fort Royal community. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, a history buff, or a parent seeking educational fun for your kids, this library has something for everyone.
Local News
Warren County Severs Ties With Virginia School Board Association
Warren County School Board members on Wednesday, Sept. 6, voted 4-1 to end the district’s membership with the Virginia School Boards Association.
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present at the meeting. Lo voted against leaving the VSBA, which describes itself as a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training, and services.
“Looking at the big picture, I do think that the VSBA is more aligned with us than not aligned,” Lo said in explaining why she thought the Warren County School Board should remain a VSBA member.
The main points of the VSBA’s legislative positions, said Lo, are that it lobbies for local support for schools and supports funding from state and local governments, including for infrastructure, broadband, employment, and school safety, among others.
“So, I just think legislatively, they are still pulling for most of the things that would help us more so than not,” Lo said.
The School Board’s majority, however, sees benefits to leaving the VSBA.
For instance, Funk pointed out that Warren County wouldn’t have to pay the yearly membership fee of $9,353 plus the $10,200 to use the online school board management software platform provided through the organization. The $19,553 total paid for using the platform and the cost of the VSBA membership fee is higher than the $12,000 the School Board would pay if it chooses to use the BoardDocs platform on its own, she said.
Funk also said that because the School Board currently uses its attorneys to develop local policies, “I’m kind of like, what are we getting from it [the membership]? I’m looking at budgets here and stuff.”
Rinaldi agreed though he acknowledged that the VSBA does provide some services that are worthwhile. But he said, “The return for what we’re putting in and what we’re getting” don’t add up.
“Then I look at our geographic location, and there are other counties here in the valley that sort of get snubbed by [VSBA] also,” said Rinaldi. “And who knows this county better than everyone in this room? I don’t see the benefit at this time.”
Salins, the board’s delegate to the VSBA who for a year has advocated for Warren County to end its membership with the organization, listed several reasons for leaving the group, including that it “is constantly telling us to water down our discipline rules.”
She also said that the VSBA “is not in favor of notifying parents about just about anything at all. They take common sense, and they train it out of us as hard as they possibly can. And then you elect officials in Richmond, and they go down, and they lobby using your taxpayer dollars to make sure that those changes that you wanted to see made are not made.”
Additionally, the VSBA basically caters to the richer counties in the state by advocating more for what they want, according to Salins, because the VSBA “is interested in the communities with the billions-of-dollars budgets.”
Salins also said that the VSBA “loves to bully” her when she asks what she said are non-controversial questions during VSBA meetings or trainings. And she added that there are “tons of alternatives to their pieces of training.”
“As for their policy services, we left those last year,” said Salins. “The VSBA is responsible for many of the policies or lack thereof that are creating the problems that you are seeing in our school system today. Why would we want to continue to pay for those policies?”
At the same time, according to Salins, legislative priority changes she submitted to the VSBA on behalf of the Warren County School Board all were rejected. “They do not give a reason why; they did not ask questions; they did not give any discussion period whatsoever,” she said.
However, Lo said it’s not fair to say that the VSBA is responsible for Warren County School Board policies.
While the Warren County School Board has followed VSBA policy positions for a number of years — instituting some policies that disagree or are inconsistent with those of the VSBA and some that did not — Lo said, “Part of that is just due to it having built up over many years, predating all of us that are currently on this board.”
Lo said there’s a need for the School Board to work with its attorneys to review existing policies to ensure they make sense and are in line with the board’s values.
“I think that is part of the conversation that we were having earlier that needs to happen,” she said, “but I wouldn’t put that at the feet of the VSBA. I think that’s our responsibility as a school district to address those.”
Lo said she wasn’t disagreeing with Salins but said she “just came to another conclusion.”
Having put in a substantial amount of time and effort into being a delegate for the VSBA, Salins said it’s busy work, and it’s wasting her time. “It is wasting this community’s time. It’s wasting this community’s money. You gotta know when it’s time to cut bait, and it is time to cut bait.”
The Warren County School Board’s contract with the VSBA ends in March.
More votes
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved its consent agenda items, which included an item to authorize the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors increase the School Board’s fiscal year 2023-2024 Operating Fund Budget by $112,847 in Category 61000 – Instruction.
Contingent upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the additional appropriation request, a new position of Behavior Coach assigned to Special Education in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) was also approved.
The consent agenda approval also included items to approve Warren County High School’s overnight wrestling and cross-country trips, as well as Skyline High School’s overnight wrestling tournaments.
The School Board also unanimously approved the addition of the Student Support Position contract and its grade 42 salary scale. WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee said the interim position will allow newly hired district staff to accept a contract as they work toward their licensure while filling a WCPS vacancy.
“This could also help accommodate those who are working on their degrees in our ‘Grow Your Own’ program as they enter the final stages of their degree program and/or student teaching,” Lee said.
WCPS also received permission from the School Board to purchase Chromebooks for the district’s Technology Department totaling $284,972. Funding for this purchase will come from the Virginia Public School Authority technology grant, according to WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant, who said the department is in need of replacement Chromebooks for students and staff. The cost covers hardware, product protection, and licensing for 767 Chromebooks, he said.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Meeting of September 6, 2023.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Revamps Leadership for Enhanced Community Service
Lieutenant Collins Ascends to Operations Captain, Among Other Notable Appointments
In an ongoing pursuit of excellence and community trust, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently revealed significant changes to its leadership team. These key appointments and promotions are poised to invigorate the department’s daily operations, fortifying its pledge to safeguard and serve the citizens of Warren County.
Captain Collins, previously holding the rank of Lieutenant, has taken the mantle of the Operations Captain. His fresh designation encompasses an array of responsibilities central to the office’s smooth functioning. This notably includes oversight of resource management, planning, and the enhancement of operational efficiency. Captain Collins, no stranger to the intricacies of the office’s dynamics, brings to the table profound experience and acumen. His transition promises the office’s optimized resource utilization and a firm handle on day-to-day undertakings.
Meanwhile, First Sergeant Phillips has climbed the ranks to emerge as the Patrol Lieutenant. His newly acquired role will be instrumental in directing and harmonizing the efforts of patrol units. As the overseer of these squads, Lieutenant Phillips is tasked with ensuring that law enforcement remains both rigorous and fair and that responses to incidents are both swift and appropriate. With his deep-seated understanding of law enforcement standards, Phillips is anticipated to spearhead patrol teams with a renewed focus on fortifying the bond of trust between the sheriff’s office and the Warren County community.
In another pivotal move, Captain Mumaw has been entrusted with the rank of Major, subsequently adopting the title of Chief Deputy for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A crucial position, Major Mumaw will be the linchpin connecting all divisions within the office. His overarching duty encompasses ensuring fluid communication, meticulous coordination, and unwavering adherence to the office’s ethics, accountability, and conduct standards. Mumaw’s commendable leadership abilities and unwavering commitment present him as an ideal fit to amplify the department’s effectiveness in its public service mission.
These alterations in the hierarchy of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office embody their relentless drive towards delivering exemplary law enforcement services tailored to the community’s evolving needs.
For those seeking further insight into these leadership transitions or with any queries about the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mark A. Butler stands ready to assist and can be reached at 540-635-4128.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s strategic leadership reshuffle paints a promising picture of an organization steadfast in its commitment to community safety, trust, and unparalleled service. As these appointed officers step into their roles, Warren County can anticipate an era marked by transparency, effectiveness, and deeper community connections.
Local News
Infuriated Parents Demand Action on Discipline from Warren County School Board
Emotions ran high at the 6:30 p.m. meeting of the Warren County School Board (WCSB) on September 6 at the Warren County Government Center. The evening began on a positive note with an attendance award and quickly took a turn as parents stood up during the Community Participation portion of the meeting to report unaddressed misbehavior in schools and to question whether the school board and administrative staff have truly done everything within its capacity to solve the perceived problems.
Despite Kristen Pence’s efforts as Chair to maintain order, members of the audience often spoke without permission, reflecting the point to which their patience has been pushed by the circumstances surrounding recent alleged acts of violence, bullying, and substance abuse in Warren County Public Schools. The testimonies of parents electrified the room, even drawing tears from Melanie Salins, representative from the North River District.
Although many of the testimonies elicited a visceral reaction from the audience, as well as the Board, the testimony of Virginia Cram, mother of a young man who was brutalized by a fellow student at Skyline Middle School, drew the strongest reaction from the room, subsequent speakers turning to Cram and expressing their sympathy.
Prior to Cram’s message, Amy Flora of the Warren County Education Association thanked the Board for their support, providing a stark contrast to the message that followed. “Every day, I send my children off to be educated, and I expect that my children are safe within the walls of their schools,” Cram began, then indicating her 12-year-old son Aidan had not been. On Thursday, August 24, in gym class, he was assaulted by another student in his grade. Cram received a phone call in which the school representative told her she needed to be at Skyline Middle School within 10 minutes or they would have to call 911 because Aidan was so badly injured. “I panicked,” Cram said, “and the woman whom I was speaking to had still not put eyes on him.”
Still on the phone as she drove to the school, Cram was informed by the principal that Aidan had been shoved twice, and when he shoved back, he was punched. The principal was unable to describe Aidan’s condition. Arriving at the school and bypassing the pick-up line as instructed, Cram was met by the school nurse and the front office administrator, both of whom rushed Aidan out to her. They said they had just been able to stop the bleeding, and the nurse communicated that she believed his jaw was broken. Indeed, it was.
“He was rushed to emergency surgery to fix his broken jaw. He lost at least two adult teeth, and the oral surgeon is doing everything he can to save the third adult tooth. Aidan will be on a liquid diet for at least another month,” his mother told the school board. Looking back, Cram said she was astounded by how little information she received in the moments leading up to her arrival at the school. She said she lamented the bureaucratic language she confronted later when speaking to school representatives, receiving no assurance that her son would be safe if he returned to school.
When Cram told school representatives that Aidan might have to be homebound, she said they seemed relieved. Based on reports from other students, Cram believes that the attacker returned to school the next day. “If that is the case, then the school has violated its own code of conduct, and it has violated the trust of every parent in this community that the school is a safe place for their child.” Cram and her husband have been instructed to direct all their questions to the school system’s legal counsel. She indicated their attorney has been trying to contact the counsel for two weeks without a response.
The incident was caught on camera. Cram, who has seen the video, described her son’s attempt to shove back more as an attempt to remove the attacker’s hands from his body. Quickly becoming concussed, Aidan was in no condition to defend himself after being punched.
Cram asked the board what they knew and what they had done about the incident. She also asked what the Skyline Middle School had done. There were reports of Aidan being bullied prior to the day of the attack, so it would seem this incident did not come out of the blue, his mother believes. Did those reports at all serve as a red flag? Furthermore, she asked, if the nurse believed Aidan’s jaw was broken, why did the school not call 911 immediately? “We are expecting answers to our questions, and we are expecting them last week,” Cram declared in her closing remarks.
Responding to Cram and other outraged parents who spoke on Wednesday evening, several board members expressed their overall concern, Pence saying emphatically that the lack of discipline is “unacceptable.” Melanie Salins played a pivotal role in the remainder of the evening, introducing a vote of no confidence against Division Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, whose leadership she perceives to be severely lacking. However, in that vote, she stood alone. She also made a motion to leave the Virginia School Boards Association, who, in her judgment, have wasted Warren County’s money and provided no real results. Voting on that motion, all members said “aye” except Andrea Lo. Regarding the acquisition of electric buses to replace Warren County’s diesel buses, Salins was equally grim. The cost, in her mind, is prohibitive.
Asked before she went into the Board’s closed session if she at all felt that the Board was under unfair pressure to do something it could not possibly do, Salins’ response was an emphatic “No!” Despite what she agreed may appear to be a Titanic moment, “There is no excuse,” she said, adding, “We should absolutely take control of this ship, or it is going to sink.” One of the potential solutions she mentioned was the Regional Alternative Education Program described on Virginia’s Department of Education website. Some young people may need to pause their lives and enroll in a program where their unique behavioral issues can be addressed. Also, “pulling the parents back in more closely is really key,” Salins said.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Meeting of September 6, 2023.
Local News
Warren County High School Welcomes New Torchbearers: The 2023 National Honor Society Induction Ceremony
A Night of Excellence, Leadership, and Community Commitment.
In a poignant ceremony on September 6, 2023, Warren County High School heralded a new era of academic and moral excellence as it inducted 31 new members into its National Honor Society (NHS) Chapter. The 60-year-old chapter continues to elevate the standards of scholarship, leadership, character, and service in the student community. The event was more than a simple induction; it was a call to action—a charge to the new inductees to contribute even more to their communities and society at large.
Jyoti Vasishta, a dedicated math teacher and the faculty advisor of the NHS chapter at Warren County High, led the ceremony with grace and gravitas. As she emphasized, the National Honor Society is “not just a club, not just an award, but an invitation to be part of a tradition of excellence.”
Warren County’s NHS chapter is not just about academics. While the chapter’s members undoubtedly have strong academic records, they are also involved in an array of activities that serve both their school and the broader community. They host blood drives, bake sales for local agencies, and even beautification projects for the school. They have also collaborated with North Western Services to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
The President of the NHS Chapter, Laney Schenher, detailed the stringent selection process. Students are only considered for NHS membership towards the end of their sophomore and junior years and must meet specific GPA requirements—3.75 for sophomores and 3.60 for juniors. However, as Schenher aptly put it, it’s not just about grades; candidates must also demonstrate an ongoing commitment to service, leadership, and character.
Vice President Sofia Kozhenevsky spoke about the importance of scholarship, declaring, “Knowledge is one great element in life, which leads to the highest success.” At the same time, Secretary Rebecca Jett and Treasurer Grant Wolf outlined the society’s commitment to service and leadership, respectively. Historian Anastacia Hrbek closed the speeches by discussing the integral aspect of character in a person’s life, reminding us that “character is the product of constant thought and action.”
The evening came to its zenith as the new inductees were called onto the stage, each receiving an NHS Certificate of Membership and a Membership Pin. Dr. Michelle Edwards, representing the administrative staff, congratulated the students and highlighted the significant role played by parents and families in their children’s success.
The audience, holding its collective breath, erupted in applause once the names were read. Absent members were acknowledged, ensuring that their accomplishments were recognized even in their absence.
The ceremony was not merely a night to celebrate academic achievements; it was a rite of passage that underscored the role young individuals have in shaping the future. As these new members join the Warren County High School Chapter of the National Honor Society, the expectation is not just that they will maintain their academic standards but that they will become pillars of their community and inspire future generations to strive for excellence in all facets of life.
Watch the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Warren County Takes Child Passenger Safety to Heart with Free Car Seat Check Event
Ensuring the Safety of Our Future: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Steps Up with a Comprehensive Car Seat Safety Event.
Child safety on the road is a concern that keeps many a parent up at night. This month, Warren County, Virginia, takes decisive action to address this critical issue as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, an annual nationwide initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On September 23, also known as National Seat Check Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is offering free car seat safety checks and educational services to parents and caregivers.
Car accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities among children, according to the latest data from NHTSA, a staggering 46% of car seats are misused. This means many parents, despite their best intentions, are inadvertently jeopardizing their children’s safety. In 2021 alone, the chilling statistic emerged that two children under the age of 13 were killed every day while riding in vehicles. Moreover, an estimated 318 were injured.
This worrying trend has spurred the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to action, holding their car seat safety event between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at their own headquarters. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on hand to provide vital community service, ensuring that children are in the right type of seat for their age and size and that those seats are installed correctly. Participants can expect to spend about 30 minutes with a certified expert, but it’s a small investment of time when it comes to keeping kids safe.
There’s an added benefit of registering the car seat with the manufacturer at the event. By doing so, parents will be notified if their car seat model is ever recalled, adding an extra layer of safety assurance.
Age-appropriate and correctly installed car seats are paramount for reducing crash fatalities among children. Shockingly, more than a third of children aged 12 and under who died in crashes in 2021 were not buckled up. Last year, the highest number of fatalities (246) was noted among children in the 4- to 7-year-old age group, closely followed by the 8- to 12-year-old age group (241 fatalities). The message is clear: no trip is too short to ignore the crucial practice of buckling up.
For those who can’t make it to the event, NHTSA offers free online resources at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat, where you can find everything from car seat recommendations based on your child’s age and size to a handy car seat finder tool that also searches specific brands.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is setting a strong example of proactive community policing with its upcoming National Seat Check Saturday event. For parents and caregivers, it offers not just peace of mind but potentially life-saving information. It’s an opportunity to rectify any mistakes in car seat selection or installation, and given the grim statistics, it’s an opportunity that none can afford to miss.
Local News
Shenandoah Rail Trail Gains Traction: State Funding Unlocks a Trail to Virginia’s Future
A Unanimous Green Signal from Communities and Economic Projections.
In an unprecedented show of unity, mayors across nine towns and three counties have hailed the Virginia state legislators for approving budget amendments that will finally bring the Shenandoah Rail Trail to life. Slated to be a 50-mile multi-use trail, the project promises to be more than just a scenic jaunt; it’s a conduit for economic development, community interaction, and conservation.
Spanning from Broadway to Front Royal, the Shenandoah Rail Trail will connect communities, schools, and historic sites, converting an unused single-track railroad corridor into a bustling trail of opportunities. “In my 10 years as mayor, there’s never been a project with as much local support as the Shenandoah Rail Trail,” stated Broadway Mayor Timothy S. Proctor. The initiative has garnered the formal support of all nine towns along the corridor, as well as business chambers and tourism bodies.
According to an economic impact analysis, the trail is expected to inject an impressive $32.3 million per year into the local economy, creating new jobs and boosting local businesses. Mayor Don Delaughter of Timberville echoed these sentiments, saying, “The economic impact a destination rail trail would have on the northern end of Rockingham County would be extremely significant.”
Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell emphasized that trails are not just economic assets; they’re a quality-of-life enhancer. Her town, being in proximity to the Appalachian Trail, understands the manifold benefits of such community assets. “Access to trails not only positively impacts the local economies, but it improves the quality of life for those who live there,” she shared.
Additionally, the budget amendments also have a provision for railbanking. This federal program will preserve the corridor in case economic conditions change and there’s a need to reactivate rail services. Mayor Dan Harshman of Edinburg commented, “Converting the corridor into a trail will preserve an integral part of our history as rail towns and give local folks and visitors alike a safe way to travel and enjoy the outdoors.”
The next milestone for the project is a groundbreaking ceremony in Broadway. State legislators have given the green light, and it’s now up to local governing bodies to take the wheel. Investments in trails across the Commonwealth aim to expand access to parks and scenic landscapes, making Virginia an even more attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts and tourists alike.
With a united front from local communities and promising economic projections, the Shenandoah Rail Trail is not just another trail but a trailblazing initiative for the Commonwealth of Virginia. It stands as the epitome of how a multi-use trail can unify diverse communities, bring economic prosperity, and enhance the quality of life. This project may well become a model for future trail networks not just in Virginia but throughout the nation.
