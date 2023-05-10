Town Talk: Front Royal gears up for the much-awaited 35th Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – A conversation with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, Karen Monroe – Festival Committee

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, and Karen Monroe, volunteers from the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival Committee.

This year, the captivating town of Front Royal will once again play host to the esteemed Virginia Wine & Craft Festival. The much-anticipated annual event, now celebrating its 35th year, will grace the bustling streets of Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 20th, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm; presented by Lindsay Chevrolet, this grand festivity guarantees a day chock-full of merriment, entertainment, mouthwatering cuisine, and of course, the star of the show… wine tasting!

With vineyards and cideries from all across the state, including Bright Meadows Farm, Caihailian Vineyard, and Zoll Vineyard, amongst others, the festival is set to tantalize the taste buds of every attendee. Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a wine novice, this wine-lovers paradise promises an unrivaled experience.

As you take a leisurely stroll down Main and Chester Streets, you’ll be met with a remarkable display of craftsmanship. Artists and local merchants from across the East Coast will present their finest work, featuring handcrafted jewelry, unique ceramics, original paintings, bespoke clothing, and a myriad of other artisanal treasures.

Of course, no festival is complete without a culinary adventure. With a smorgasbord of food choices, from the traditional burgers and hot dogs to the more exotic crab cake sandwiches and shish kabobs, deciding what to eat may indeed take up most of your day!

As you relish the festival’s offerings, be sure to explore the charming shops and eateries along Main Street. The melodious tunes wafting through the air from the likes of Kiti Gartner and The Drifting Valentines, and Back To Zero will surely enhance your festival experience.

If wine tasting is on your agenda, advance tickets are available for purchase at $30, or you could get them at the gate for $35. These tickets can be procured either on the festival’s website or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office. General admission to the festival is free, ensuring everyone can participate.

Front Royal, fondly known as the gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, invites you to extend your stay beyond the festival. Its picturesque surroundings, dotted with golf courses, museums, a theatre, and the breathtaking Skyline Caverns, make for a perfect getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts can satiate their love for adventure at the Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park, and the George Washington National Forest.

The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is a proud event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. They would like to thank their event sponsors, Lindsay Chevrolet and Jennerations Hair Studio & Spa, and our chamber sponsors for their unwavering support.

Join us on this spectacular day and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Front Royal. Visit www.wineandcraftfestival.com and www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more details. Here’s to 35 years of the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – let the celebration begin!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com