Town Talk: Front Royal Treatment Center – A conversation with Steven Quackenbush, Executive Director
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Quackenbush. Steven is the Executive Director of the Front Royal Treatment Center in Front Royal.
The Front Royal Treatment Center’s mission is to combat opioid addiction and assist those wrestling with the crippling grip of substances such as opioids, heroin, and synthetics like fentanyl. Furthermore, this center provides crucial support for individuals dependent on prescription painkillers like oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine.
The Front Royal Treatment Center’s modus operandi is unique, as they function as an outpatient opioid treatment program (OTP). The center offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT), employing the use of methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) as part of their strategic intervention to alleviate opioid use disorder. This not only treats the physiological symptoms of addiction but also paves the way for a more sustainable recovery process.
What sets the Front Royal Treatment Center apart is its commitment to personalized treatment strategies. Following an exhaustive clinical evaluation by a team of seasoned addiction treatment experts, patients receive a tailor-made treatment plan. This comprehensive plan not only covers the medical aspect of their addiction but also educates patients about substance use disorders. The center also offers psychoeducational programming and life skills training, ensuring that the path to recovery extends beyond the clinical setting.
Trauma-informed care is another pillar of the center’s approach. Recognizing that addiction often stems from unresolved trauma, the center ensures that its treatment modalities address these underlying issues. Additionally, they provide robust relapse prevention support to minimize the risk of patients falling back into old habits.
The Front Royal Treatment Center also champions the vital role of familial support in the recovery process. With a keen understanding of how addiction affects familial relationships, the center offers family counseling and family dynamics treatment, aiming to mend strained relationships and foster a supportive environment for the patients. Their ultimate goal is to improve the lives of their patients and restore the bonds within their families, thus creating a solid foundation for long-term recovery.
Front Royal Treatment Center is located at 10269 Winchester Road, Front Royal, VA 22630
To find out more, call (540) 551-4056 or click here to visit their website.
Town Talk: Incident involving Hilda J. Barbour Elementary staff members sparks investigation and concern
In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool sat down with Tyler Wright, a concerned parent whose children were involved in a notifiable incident at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School in early May. The incident, which took place on May 4th and 5th, resulted in a teacher and an aide being placed on leave pending an investigation.
According to Tyler, he was not notified about the incident until May 9th, at which point he was assured that the matter was being thoroughly investigated. Seeking answers and clarity, The Royal Examiner reached out to various key figures for comments. Sheriff Mark Butler, Warren County School Board members Melanie Salins and Ralph Rinaldi, as well as Warren County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, each expressed deep concern about the incident but emphasized that it remains an ongoing investigation, withholding official comments at this time.
“A thorough and fair investigation is the cornerstone of justice. Every incident that comes to our attention is taken seriously, and we strive to ensure each one is thoroughly investigated,” Sheriff Butler said.
Dr. Chris Ballenger, the Superintendent of Warren Public Schools, added, “Once the investigation is entrusted to the sheriff’s department, the school refrains from interfering with the sheriff’s probe. The sheriff’s office was alerted promptly by school staff regarding a possible incident involving a student. Any communication regarding the sheriff’s investigation will emanate from the sheriff’s office, not the school. We are restricted in what we can disclose about an investigation. When a complaint is lodged, WCPS always takes appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the classroom. Parents were reached out to on the third business day of the investigation, and then again the subsequent week by school staff.”
Ballenger also noted, “Parents are naturally curious, and while we wish we could provide more information, we are constrained in what we can reveal or do about any ongoing investigation.”
Tyler Wright shares his concerns about the incident in an exclusive Royal Examiner video, shedding light on the emotional impact it has had on him and the other parents involved. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that transparency and a resolution will be achieved to address the concerns of all parties involved.
The Royal Examiner will closely monitor the developments of this case and provide updates as new information becomes available.”
Town Talk: The One-Stop-Shop for Travel and Entertainment in the Shenandoah Valley – A conversation with Dedrick Brooks, SSMG
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dedrick Brooks, owner of Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dedrick has started a new concierge service in town that’s taking the Shenandoah Valley by storm. Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC, or SSMG for short, is all set to redefine travel convenience. And here’s the best part – it’s not just for the rich and famous. It’s for anyone who wants to be treated like a superstar!
If you’re a wine enthusiast, then SSMG has got you covered with their wine tours across some of Virginia’s most breathtaking vineyards. And if you’re more into nature, you’ll be thrilled to know they have vacation rental options just minutes from Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. But wait, there’s more! They also offer party and event planning services. It’s a one-stop shop for all your travel and entertainment needs.
Now, let me introduce you to the man behind this innovative venture – Dederick L. Brooks. Here’s a guy who has served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years, with roles as an Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Chain/Materials Management Specialist, and Recruiter. And he’s not just a man in uniform. He’s a scholar too. Dederick has a Bachelor of Science in Management with honors from American Military University and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Troy University.
During his time in service, Dederick’s impressive performance earned him several promotions, and in 2012, he was named the Recruiter of the Year for the Western Recruiting Region. He managed logistics and finance for missions in places as far-flung as Japan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
And get this, while serving as the Recruiting Station Springfield Supply and Logistics Chief, Dederick was directly in charge of 70 government fleet vehicles and 35 recruiting facilities. And amidst all this, he was also managing his first Airbnb property. Talk about multi-tasking!
In 2021, Dederick moved to Virginia and quickly spotted a gap in the market. He saw the lack of reliable transportation services in the Shenandoah Valley, and instead of just complaining about it, he decided to do something. So, on Valentine’s Day, 2022, Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC was born!
So, travelers and event-goers, if you want to experience the Shenandoah Valley like never before, make sure you get in touch with Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dederick and his team are ready to serve you!”
Click here for more information and to contact SSMG.
Town Talk: Double Header Event – A conversation with Sam Barber, Reaching Out Now/Peoples Inc.
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sam Barber. She’s wearing two hats today – the first is People Inc, where she is the Director of Community Engagement, and from Reaching Out Now, where she is the Founder and President, a nonprofit that serves under-resourced families in the Warren County public school system.
Sam has several things to discuss in this session. First up is the Bridging the Digital Divide forum on Tuesday, May 16, at the Samuels Public Library at noon. Next is the Safe at Home 2023 Community Day on May 27 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Bridging the Digital Divide
People Incorporated, a key community organization, is hosting a series of community forums titled “Bridging the Digital Divide.” The objective of these forums is to engage with community members directly and understand the challenges they face in accessing broadband internet and digital devices.
These forums are open to the public, providing an excellent opportunity for community members to voice their concerns and contribute to a critical discussion on digital access. Attendees will also be able to win raffle prizes, and complimentary food will be provided.
The feedback collected during these forums will be pivotal in shaping the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity plan. This plan, being developed in partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, aims to tackle digital accessibility issues on a statewide level.
Registration is encouraged for these forums but is not mandatory. The forum schedule and respective registration links will be updated regularly. We invite community members to check back frequently for the latest updates.
People Incorporated is committed to addressing digital disparity and believes these forums will be a significant step towards understanding and eventually bridging the digital divide in our community.
Click here for more information.
Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series’ Community Day
Warren County is excited to announce the ‘Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series’ Community Day, a special event dedicated to celebrating baseball, community spirit, and the memory of two beloved Skyline High School students. The event will occur at Bing Crosby Stadium on May 27, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Community Day will feature three exhibition baseball games showcasing athletes from the Warren County baseball community. The schedule includes games from the Front Royal Little League, athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs, and a match between WCHS and SHS Alumni. Attendees will also enjoy children’s games, a 50/50 raffle, and various food and drink options at the concession stand.
Students from Warren County and Skyline High School will actively support the event, assisting with stands and entries. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults, while children aged 13 and under are admitted for free.
This year, the event will honor the memory of Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, two cherished students from Skyline High School. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and benefit the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.
House of Hope is a vital community program that offers shelter, food, and guidance to homeless men committed to making permanent, positive life changes. The program works closely with each client, developing proactive plans to help them re-enter society as productive citizens with stable housing.
Click here for more information.
About People Incorporated: People Incorporated is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering individuals and enriching communities. With a strong focus on bridging digital disparities, the organization collaborates with various stakeholders to create inclusive digital environments for all.
About Safe At Home 2023: The Un4Gettable Series The Un4Gettable Series is an annual community event celebrating local athletes and fostering community spirit. Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships and support community initiatives like the House of Hope.
Town Talk: Warren County HS Scholarship Champion – A conversation with Winter Kibler – Class of 2023
It was a moment of celebration and immense pride on May 11, 2023, at the Warren County High School Awards ceremony. The spotlight was on Winter Kibler, a Senior at Warren County High School, who was awarded not one, but a remarkable eleven scholarships.
In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, sat down with Winter and Kenneth Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, to discuss this extraordinary achievement.
“High school scholarships like these are designed to support students who demonstrate academic excellence, unique talents, and determination,” Principal Knesh explained. “Winter’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and exceptional abilities.”
Winter’s achievement has not only brought joy to her family but also relief. These scholarships will significantly reduce the cost of Winter’s further education, covering expenses such as tuition, books, and other education-related costs.
Speaking to McCool, Winter’s parents expressed their gratitude towards the community for investing in their daughter’s future. “It’s overwhelming to see the support and belief that the community has shown in Winter,” her mother shared. “These scholarships will alleviate a considerable financial burden, allowing Winter to focus on her studies.”
Winter herself was beaming with gratitude and excitement. “Earning these scholarships feels like an acknowledgment of all the hard work I’ve put into my studies and activities,” she said. “I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to use it to further my education.”
This story is a shining example of how community support and individual determination can create fantastic opportunities for students. As Winter Kibler steps into the next chapter of her academic journey, she carries with her the pride of Warren County High School and the support of a community that believes in her potential.
Congratulations, Winter! Your hard work, talent, and determination have indeed paid off. We look forward to following your continued success in the years to come.
Town Talk: Front Royal gears up for the much-awaited 35th Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – A conversation with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, Karen Monroe – Festival Committee
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dederick Brooks, Jamie Streets, and Karen Monroe, volunteers from the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival Committee.
This year, the captivating town of Front Royal will once again play host to the esteemed Virginia Wine & Craft Festival. The much-anticipated annual event, now celebrating its 35th year, will grace the bustling streets of Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 20th, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm; presented by Lindsay Chevrolet, this grand festivity guarantees a day chock-full of merriment, entertainment, mouthwatering cuisine, and of course, the star of the show… wine tasting!
With vineyards and cideries from all across the state, including Bright Meadows Farm, Caihailian Vineyard, and Zoll Vineyard, amongst others, the festival is set to tantalize the taste buds of every attendee. Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a wine novice, this wine-lovers paradise promises an unrivaled experience.
As you take a leisurely stroll down Main and Chester Streets, you’ll be met with a remarkable display of craftsmanship. Artists and local merchants from across the East Coast will present their finest work, featuring handcrafted jewelry, unique ceramics, original paintings, bespoke clothing, and a myriad of other artisanal treasures.
Of course, no festival is complete without a culinary adventure. With a smorgasbord of food choices, from the traditional burgers and hot dogs to the more exotic crab cake sandwiches and shish kabobs, deciding what to eat may indeed take up most of your day!
As you relish the festival’s offerings, be sure to explore the charming shops and eateries along Main Street. The melodious tunes wafting through the air from the likes of Kiti Gartner and The Drifting Valentines, and Back To Zero will surely enhance your festival experience.
If wine tasting is on your agenda, advance tickets are available for purchase at $30, or you could get them at the gate for $35. These tickets can be procured either on the festival’s website or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office. General admission to the festival is free, ensuring everyone can participate.
Front Royal, fondly known as the gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, invites you to extend your stay beyond the festival. Its picturesque surroundings, dotted with golf courses, museums, a theatre, and the breathtaking Skyline Caverns, make for a perfect getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts can satiate their love for adventure at the Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park, and the George Washington National Forest.
The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is a proud event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. They would like to thank their event sponsors, Lindsay Chevrolet and Jennerations Hair Studio & Spa, and our chamber sponsors for their unwavering support.
Join us on this spectacular day and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Front Royal. Visit www.wineandcraftfestival.com and www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more details. Here’s to 35 years of the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – let the celebration begin!
Town Talk: Honor Flight program offers closure and gratitude to veterans who served our nation – A conversation with Dianne Klopp and Bill North
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Diane Klopp and Bill North from Honor Flight, Top of Virginia.
More than 40 veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam will soon gather together to embark on a journey to visit their respective war memorials. Founder and President of Honor Flight Top of Virginia, Dianne Klopp, has organized this trip to show these brave men and women how grateful the nation is for their service.
This is an emotional event that provides an opportunity to honor veterans for their selflessness and sacrifice. The veterans will be given special access to witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, undoubtedly bringing up powerful emotions. It’s an excellent opportunity for veterans to come together and visit their memorials, gain closure for themselves and their lost comrades, and receive the gratitude they deserve for their service. The Honor Flight program is an excellent way to give back to the veterans who have given so much to our nation.
During the trip, veterans will be accompanied by their guardians, who will ensure the trip is safe and well-organized. Upon their return, the veterans will be given a hero’s welcome with a police and fire escort, which many did not receive upon their first return home. This experience will provide them with a sense of closure that they have long deserved.
In 2023, the program has scheduled two more trips to Washington, D.C., to honor veterans. The first trip will depart from Winchester on June 3rd, and the second trip will depart from Harrisonburg on September 23rd. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to generous donations to their organization.
The event promises to be an emotional and memorable experience for the veterans, their families, and anyone involved. Applications can be submitted via mail, so veterans who are interested in participating should fill out the forms and submit them as soon as possible.
To participate, veterans must fill out a Veteran Application either online or mail it to the address below. The Guardian Form must also be filled out by the veteran’s guardian, who must be between 18 and 65 years old. The Guardian Form should also be submitted to Honor Flight Top of Virginia along with the Veteran Application.
Honor Flight-Top of Virginia
P.O. Box 163
Middletown, VA 22645
Let us honor and celebrate our veterans and show them how grateful we are for their service.
