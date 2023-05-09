Town Talk: Honor Flight program offers closure and gratitude to veterans who served our nation – A conversation with Dianne Klopp and Bill North

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Diane Klopp and Bill North from Honor Flight, Top of Virginia.

More than 40 veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam will soon gather together to embark on a journey to visit their respective war memorials. Founder and President of Honor Flight Top of Virginia, Dianne Klopp, has organized this trip to show these brave men and women how grateful the nation is for their service.

This is an emotional event that provides an opportunity to honor veterans for their selflessness and sacrifice. The veterans will be given special access to witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, undoubtedly bringing up powerful emotions. It’s an excellent opportunity for veterans to come together and visit their memorials, gain closure for themselves and their lost comrades, and receive the gratitude they deserve for their service. The Honor Flight program is an excellent way to give back to the veterans who have given so much to our nation.

During the trip, veterans will be accompanied by their guardians, who will ensure the trip is safe and well-organized. Upon their return, the veterans will be given a hero’s welcome with a police and fire escort, which many did not receive upon their first return home. This experience will provide them with a sense of closure that they have long deserved.

In 2023, the program has scheduled two more trips to Washington, D.C., to honor veterans. The first trip will depart from Winchester on June 3rd, and the second trip will depart from Harrisonburg on September 23rd. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to generous donations to their organization.

The event promises to be an emotional and memorable experience for the veterans, their families, and anyone involved. Applications can be submitted via mail, so veterans who are interested in participating should fill out the forms and submit them as soon as possible.

To participate, veterans must fill out a Veteran Application either online or mail it to the address below. The Guardian Form must also be filled out by the veteran’s guardian, who must be between 18 and 65 years old. The Guardian Form should also be submitted to Honor Flight Top of Virginia along with the Veteran Application.

Honor Flight-Top of Virginia

P.O. Box 163

Middletown, VA 22645

Let us honor and celebrate our veterans and show them how grateful we are for their service.

