Town Talk: Incident involving Hilda J. Barbour Elementary staff members sparks investigation and concern

In a special edition of Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool sat down with Tyler Wright, a concerned parent whose children were involved in a notifiable incident at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School in early May. The incident, which took place on May 4th and 5th, resulted in a teacher and an aide being placed on leave pending an investigation.

According to Tyler, he was not notified about the incident until May 9th, at which point he was assured that the matter was being thoroughly investigated. Seeking answers and clarity, The Royal Examiner reached out to various key figures for comments. Sheriff Mark Butler, Warren County School Board members Melanie Salins and Ralph Rinaldi, as well as Warren County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, each expressed deep concern about the incident but emphasized that it remains an ongoing investigation, withholding official comments at this time.

“A thorough and fair investigation is the cornerstone of justice. Every incident that comes to our attention is taken seriously, and we strive to ensure each one is thoroughly investigated,” Sheriff Butler said.

Dr. Chris Ballenger, the Superintendent of Warren Public Schools, added, “Once the investigation is entrusted to the sheriff’s department, the school refrains from interfering with the sheriff’s probe. The sheriff’s office was alerted promptly by school staff regarding a possible incident involving a student. Any communication regarding the sheriff’s investigation will emanate from the sheriff’s office, not the school. We are restricted in what we can disclose about an investigation. When a complaint is lodged, WCPS always takes appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the classroom. Parents were reached out to on the third business day of the investigation, and then again the subsequent week by school staff.”

Ballenger also noted, “Parents are naturally curious, and while we wish we could provide more information, we are constrained in what we can reveal or do about any ongoing investigation.”

On May 19th, Warren County Public Schools issued a press release addressing the situation. The administration became aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, promptly leading to the placement of the staff members on leave while a joint investigation with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services was initiated. Parents of children in the affected classroom were contacted and urged to speak to their children and reach out to WCPS personnel if they had any additional questions or information. Measures were taken to ensure that educational services and support continued uninterrupted in the classroom, with staffing adjustments being made.

Tyler Wright shares his concerns about the incident in an exclusive Royal Examiner video, shedding light on the emotional impact it has had on him and the other parents involved. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that transparency and a resolution will be achieved to address the concerns of all parties involved.

The Royal Examiner will closely monitor the developments of this case and provide updates as new information becomes available.”