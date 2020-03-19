Town Talk: Meet Dr. Tripp Bradd, Skyline Family Practice

Joey Snider is the CEO of JR Snider, Ltd. JR Snider is more than just a plumbing company. Royal Examiner’s publisher Mike McCool talks with Joey about his company, their values and what sets them apart from others. Find out more about the water you drink too.

Here’s some additional information about improving your water quality:

Whether you are on well or city water, there are plenty of reasons to install a water-conditioning system.

Creating better water for your home. When your water is cleaner and more efficient, that means your household is more efficient. Sinks and tubs will have fewer stains. Drinking water will taste and smell better. Plumbing will be less corroded. Household appliances and fixtures will operate more efficiently and last longer. Your household deserves quality water that’s free from stain-causing impurities, foul odors, nuisance particles or just unpleasant taste. That’s why J.R. Snider and WaterCare® are dedicated to making water good for life. As your professional WaterCare dealer, we will analyze your water and configure the precise whole house filtration system for your home.

Well Water

Well water almost always requires some softening and filtration to make it ideal for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. If you own a home with a well, ensuring the water is safe and contaminant-free is your responsibility. We recommend testing your water at least once per year—and we’re doing it for you free of charge.

Municipal Water

If you’re connected to a municipal water system, your water is going through some kind of treatment. But that doesn’t mean you have nothing to worry about. Government regulations require that city water be safe for humans to consume. However, there may be substances that are harmful to your home. Minerals can build up over time, and cost you plenty of money.

Types of Water Conditioning Systems

Ultraviolet (UV) Lights – There is a lot of complex science behind the process of UV water purification, but the idea is quite simple. Water runs through a steel chamber where it is exposed to the UV light, which deactivates bacteria and waterborne pathogens. This makes the water is safe to consume.

Reverse osmosis (R.O.) Drinking-Water System – Soft water is excellent for cleaning, showering, and laundry. However, some people would rather not drink it. Depending on how hard your water is to start with, it could still have high total dissolved solids (TDS), which can negatively affect the taste. That’s because the hard minerals are replaced by sodium, and there may be other contaminants in your water that a softener will not remove. A simple reverse osmosis system can remove that sodium along with other contaminants and dissolved solids, which makes a water softener and an R.O. system an ideal combination for most homes.

Whole House Chlorine Removal System – Chlorine protects water from bacteria until you’re ready to drink it–like the plastic wrap on packaged food. But you don’t eat food wrappers, right? So why should you drink chlorine? Our affordable systems safely remove chlorine after it has done its job and before you enjoy your water!

Water Softeners – Softeners are a type of water treatment that corrects hard water by removing the calcium and adding a very minute amount of sodium. Then the unit performs a self-cleaning backwash cycle that gets rid of the calcium.

Types of systems and the problems they solve:

Water Purification System – Blue-green staining, thinning pipes, lots of pinhole leaks – this is caused by a high or low PH. A water treatment system can neutralize your waters PH balance.

Water Softeners – White crusty buildup – this is caused by higher amounts of mineral deposits which are generally higher in hard water. Hardness refers to the total amount of calcium, magnesium, and occasionally other minerals (e.g. silicate) in your drinking water.

Iron Filters Or Reverse Osmosis – Red stains, sulfur (rotten egg) smell – this is caused by iron becoming oxidized in your water.

Sediment Filters – Washing machine filling slowly; clogged aerators on sinks – this is caused when sediment causes blockages in the strainers. A sediment filter acts as a sieve to remove these particles.

Free Water Test

Did you know that contaminated water can put a strain on your plumbing—as well as your body?

JR Snider will conduct an in-home water test and share the results FREE OF CHARGE.

A good water test result will tell you several important things, including your water’s pH, whether you have iron (and if so what type–ferric or ferrous), and what types of dissolved solids (such as calcium or manganese) are present.

Get Your Free Water Test Today