Town Talk: National Fire Prevention Week – A conversation with Lt.Tony Hitt and FF Lisa Wilbanks Warren County Fire & Rescue

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Lt.Tony Hitt and FireFighter Lisa Wilbanks from Warren County Fire & Rescue.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on the early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.

It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance to know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.

Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!

