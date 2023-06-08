Town Talk: Red Light Culinary Studio – A conversation with Chef Tim O’Mara

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim O’Mara, Chef at Red Light Culinary Studio in Front Royal.

The Red Light Culinary Studio is a community-based, fully licensed commercial kitchen revolutionizing how people enjoy their meals. With a focus on freshness, quality, and convenience, this kitchen specializes in weekly meal programs featuring chef-prepared, fully-cooked entrees. Say goodbye to cooking dinner and let this kitchen take care of it for you.

To stay up to date with the latest menu launches, it is recommended to sign up for the kitchen’s E-mail list or follow them on Facebook. By doing so, customers will receive timely reminders when the order form, or menu, becomes available. The form is accessible every Wednesday starting at 5 pm and remains open until Sunday at 5 pm or until supplies sell out.

Renowned Chef Tim creates a total of five delicious meals each week. Two meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Mondays, while three meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Wednesdays. This careful arrangement ensures that customers receive meals of the utmost quality and freshness.

Preparing the meals is a breeze. Customers are advised to pre-heat their ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and select the first delicious meal to enjoy. The kitchen recommends heating the meals for approximately 30 minutes, resulting in a perfect dining experience. Customers are encouraged to savor the meals within four days of delivery while properly refrigerating any leftovers to maintain maximum freshness.

The Red Light Culinary Studio is changing the way people approach mealtime. By offering chef-prepared, fully cooked entrees through their weekly meal programs, they provide a convenient solution for those seeking delicious and hassle-free dining experiences. Whether customers choose pickup or delivery, they can trust Chef Tim’s expertise to ensure the highest quality and freshness in every meal.

For more information or to sign up, visit their Facebook page or visit their website.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com