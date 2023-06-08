Town Talk
Town Talk: Red Light Culinary Studio – A conversation with Chef Tim O’Mara
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim O’Mara, Chef at Red Light Culinary Studio in Front Royal.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is a community-based, fully licensed commercial kitchen revolutionizing how people enjoy their meals. With a focus on freshness, quality, and convenience, this kitchen specializes in weekly meal programs featuring chef-prepared, fully-cooked entrees. Say goodbye to cooking dinner and let this kitchen take care of it for you.
To stay up to date with the latest menu launches, it is recommended to sign up for the kitchen’s E-mail list or follow them on Facebook. By doing so, customers will receive timely reminders when the order form, or menu, becomes available. The form is accessible every Wednesday starting at 5 pm and remains open until Sunday at 5 pm or until supplies sell out.
Renowned Chef Tim creates a total of five delicious meals each week. Two meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Mondays, while three meals are prepared for pickup or delivery on Wednesdays. This careful arrangement ensures that customers receive meals of the utmost quality and freshness.
Preparing the meals is a breeze. Customers are advised to pre-heat their ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and select the first delicious meal to enjoy. The kitchen recommends heating the meals for approximately 30 minutes, resulting in a perfect dining experience. Customers are encouraged to savor the meals within four days of delivery while properly refrigerating any leftovers to maintain maximum freshness.
The Red Light Culinary Studio is changing the way people approach mealtime. By offering chef-prepared, fully cooked entrees through their weekly meal programs, they provide a convenient solution for those seeking delicious and hassle-free dining experiences. Whether customers choose pickup or delivery, they can trust Chef Tim’s expertise to ensure the highest quality and freshness in every meal.
For more information or to sign up, visit their Facebook page or visit their website.
Town Talk: Teeth Clenching & Grinding Seminar – Dr. Craig Zunk – June 22, 2023, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Craig Zunka about his upcoming seminar, “Discover Solutions for Teeth Clenching and Grinding,” on June 22, 2023, at Samuels Public Library.
A startling 400% surge in teeth clenching and grinding incidents since March 2020 has stirred widespread concern in the dental community. Front Royal’s respected dental expert, Dr. Craig Zunka, is rising to the occasion by hosting an educative seminar, underlining the necessity for the dental fraternity to converge, understand, and develop coping mechanisms for this escalating trend.
Scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Samuel’s Public Library, Dr. Zunka’s seminar aims to comprehensively illuminate the various facets of teeth clenching and grinding – its causes, consequences, and preventive strategies. The event aspires to equip its attendees with effective measures to mitigate this growing menace, thereby facilitating improved dental health among the populace.
The seminar will delve into the multitude of factors contributing to teeth clenching and grinding, including calcium deficiency, potential linkages to Lyme disease, and the effects of inactivity and sedentary lifestyles. Central to the discussion will be the role of stress and anxiety – factors that have seen a significant uptick since the beginning of the pandemic.
Town Talk: The Elks Club’s remarkable contributions to Front Royal and beyond
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby from Samuels Public Library and Jim Sheppard from the Elks Club of Front Royal. Michal wants to thank the Elks Club for what they do for the library and our community. Michal said, “What the Elks Club does for this community is extraordinary. Whenever I’ve met members of the Elks Club, the thing that strikes me the most is how much they care. And I’m so glad they have supported us for over 17 years.”
The Elks Club of Front Royal has been a steadfast supporter of the local community for over 50 years. Their dedication and commitment to various charitable causes have made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals. From providing scholarships and supporting local sports to organizing events and fundraisers, the Elks Club has consistently demonstrated its passion for giving back. In this article, we will delve into the impressive initiatives undertaken by the Elks Club and shed light on their invaluable contributions.
Last year alone, the Elks Club made a tremendous difference by donating $33,000 in cash donations and $16,729 in non-cash contributions. These funds have been utilized for various philanthropic endeavors, including shopping for needy children during Christmas. Working in collaboration with the town police department, the Elks Club ensures that appropriate gifts reach the children, extending their support beyond mere monetary donations.
Moreover, the Elks Club’s involvement in educational pursuits is commendable. They sponsored essay-type scholarships for middle school students and made cash prizes available to the winners. In addition, they contributed $7,000 in college scholarships and generously donated to local sports organizations, such as the Roller Soccer League and Front Royal Little League, demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth development through sports.
The Elks Club also recognizes the importance of supporting veterans and homelessness initiatives. Their donation of $10,000 to support homeless veterans showcases their dedication to providing housing and essential resources for those who have served their country. With lodges across the North District applying for grants from the Grand Lodge, the Elks Club ensures that homeless veterans have a place to call home and that their living spaces are furnished appropriately.
Furthermore, the Elks Club actively contributes to the welfare of the community by extending a helping hand to numerous organizations. Their donations range from supporting the Humane Society, providing assistance to senior centers, and contributing to local clinics and food banks. By supporting initiatives such as the backpack programs at Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Front Royal Methodist Church, the Elks Club ensures that children in need receive the necessary resources for their education and well-being.
The Elks Club of Front Royal has proven to be an indispensable force for good in the community. Their unwavering commitment to philanthropy, education, veterans, and various other causes has touched the lives of countless individuals. By supporting local organizations and events, the Elks Club exemplifies the essence of community involvement. Their tireless efforts and generosity have made a significant impact on the residents of Front Royal, and their legacy of service continues to thrive.
Town Talk: WCSO hosts 3rd Annual Football Camp bringing together local youth for a day of skill-building and community support
In this Town Talk, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler shared exciting news about the upcoming WCSO Third Annual Football Camp. This highly anticipated event aims to bring together local youth between the ages of 11 and 17 for a day of fun, skill-building, and community support. Held at the DSS Complex football field, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, on June 10, 2023, the camp promises an engaging experience led by experienced football coaches from the area, as well as special guests from the DC Divas. Additionally, the camp will feature a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting Warren County charities.
The WCSO Football Camp holds a significant purpose beyond teaching football skills. It serves as a platform for Sheriff Mark Butler and his team to actively engage with the community and foster a sense of camaraderie among local youth. By organizing this free event, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office aims to support and strengthen the community bonds that are vital for a safe and thriving environment.
During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to run drills and receive skills lessons from knowledgeable football coaches. The presence of coaches from around the area, as well as members of the DC Divas, a women’s professional football team based in Washington, D.C., adds a touch of excitement and expertise to the experience. The campers can expect to receive valuable guidance and encouragement from these skilled individuals, helping them improve their football abilities while fostering a sense of teamwork and discipline.
The WCSO Football Camp serves as a shining example of how law enforcement agencies can actively engage with the community and create meaningful connections with the younger generation. By supporting local youth and promoting camaraderie, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to build a stronger, safer, and more united community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – June Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
Michal and Erin updated us on what’s happening at the library in May. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: Cameras in the classroom: A conversation with Jennifer Mulligan, Parent of Pre-K student starts petition
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jennifer Mulligan, a parent who has started a petition to have cameras placed in Pre-K and Special Needs classrooms.
A recent incident in a local Warren County Preschool classroom has prompted concerned residents to advocate for increased safety measures for children. A petition is now circulating to install security cameras in all preschool and special needs classrooms across the county.
The petition, titled “Safeguarding Our Vulnerable Youth,” was born out of concern for the safety of children, particularly those who are unable to express or defend themselves, such as disabled and nonverbal students. The initiative seeks to establish preventative measures to discourage untoward behavior and provide tangible support for staff who report incidents.
The proponents strongly believe that the presence of cameras would have either prevented the incident that took place in the local Pre-K classroom or ensured quicker action in response to it. “Cameras will not only discourage bad behavior but also provide evidence and support staff who report it,” the petition reads.
Warren County residents who are 18 or older are encouraged to read the petition and lend their support. The community believes that through collective effort, change can be enacted to ensure the safety of their children.
The petition calls upon school administrators, the school board, and authorities to take immediate action. The advocates argue that installing cameras in classrooms is a simple yet effective solution to create safer learning environments for the most vulnerable students.
By pushing for this change, Warren County residents are working together to not just react to an unfortunate event but to proactively establish safeguards that promote transparency and child safety within the school system.
Click here to sign her petition or visit her Facebook page.
Town Talk: FR/WC EDA Open Door Session June 1st – A conversation with Jori Martin, FR/WC EDA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jori Martin. Jori is a Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) member.
In an effort to drive economic growth and maximize opportunities, the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is once again taking the lead in hosting an Open-Door Business Session. Scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, this event will be held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. The session will center around the crucial topic of Warren County’s workforce development, with a particular emphasis on the opportunities, challenges, and successes that shape the region’s economic landscape.
Jori Martin, a dedicated member of the EDA, shares her insights on the significance of this Open-Door Business Session. As a platform for collaboration, the event aims to bring together key stakeholders and professionals who are actively contributing to the economic growth of Warren County. It serves as an opportunity for businesses, government officials, community leaders, and individuals interested in economic development to engage in open discussions, share experiences, and network with others passionate about making a positive impact on the community.
Workforce development lies at the heart of this session’s agenda, recognizing that a skilled and competitive labor force is vital for sustainable economic progress. The EDA acknowledges the importance of nurturing local talent, attracting new investments, and creating a thriving business environment. By focusing on workforce development, the EDA aims to identify existing opportunities and address the challenges that hinder growth in this area. Ultimately, the goal is to establish a robust framework that fosters economic prosperity for both individuals and the community as a whole.
The Open-Door Business Session promises to be an engaging and informative event featuring presentations by industry experts, thought-provoking discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights into the current state of Warren County’s workforce, explore strategies for addressing challenges, and learn from success stories in the field of economic development. The event also presents a platform for collaboration and partnership-building, where attendees can connect with like-minded professionals who share a common vision for the region’s growth.
The EDA’s commitment to economic development extends beyond this session. The organization remains dedicated to ongoing efforts to attract new businesses, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life in Warren County. By investing in workforce development and fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship, the EDA seeks to position the community as a prime destination for economic growth, paving the way for a prosperous future.
For more information about the Open-Door Business Session on June 1, interested individuals can contact the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority at (540) 252 -0050 or visit their website.
