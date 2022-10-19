Town Talk: Rivermont Baptist Church Revival – A conversation with Pastor Tim Dyke

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.

Rivermont is hosting a revival starting November 5th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.

The revival starts on Sunday at 7:00 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries. It continues each night at 7:00 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal. This year Pastor Mark Hopkins will also preach at the 11:00 am worship service.

Also at Rivermont is the Jolly 60s. The Jolly 60s is an outreach ministry for the over-60s in our community. Held the first and third Thursdays each month at 11:00 am at the building. Always fun, fellowship, games, and a delicious meal. This is a free program and if transportation is needed, call 540-635-5835.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com