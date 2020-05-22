Town Talk: Ron Feldhauser and Jr Kinsner – Fireman’s Carnival 2020?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains what you should know about mortgage forbearance.

A number of state and federal protections for homeowners have been put in place, including forbearance for those unable to make their mortgage payments because of COVID-19. If that’s your challenge right now, here are the steps you should take.

If You Can’t Pay Your Mortgage:

Know your rights and contact your lender: It’s important to get in touch with your lender immediately if you expect to be late or unable to make your monthly mortgage payment.

Be prepared to repay what you owe: Understand that mortgage forbearance is not mortgage forgiveness — meaning you still have to pay back what you owe.

File for unemployment: Workers whose jobs were halted because of COVID-19 are likely eligible for unemployment benefits.

If your property is insured by a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home mortgage, contact your lender as you may be eligible for special COVID-19 mortgage payment relief options.

If you have a home loan from Virginia Housing (VHDA) and have been financially impacted by COVID-19, please visit our COVID-19 web page for important information.

For property owners with private loans, temporary relief is available for if you default on your loan. There is a 30-day extension on foreclosure proceeding. You must show written proof within 90 days of the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency end date.

Managing Your Debt:

If you have debt, you should pay it off in the following order, as a general rule:

​Mortgage payments Outstanding utility bills Car payments Other outstanding debt

Notice to Homeowners Seeking Weatherization Assistance from DHCD:

​If you’re a homeowner seeking Weatherization Assistance from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), please note that for the safety of clients and workers, most, if not all, weatherization subgrantees have temporarily shut down all in-home weatherization work. Offices are generally closed to the public, and administrative staff is working remotely. If you need to apply for weatherization assistance, please contact the weatherization agency that serves your region.

​Helpful Links:

Avoiding Foreclosure in Virginia

​Homeowners with VHDA Mortgages

HUD-Certified Housing Counselors

Mortgage and Housing Assistance During COVID-19 – information from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Virginia Legal Aid

Virginia Poverty Law Center