Town Talk

Town Talk: South Warren Ruritan Club – Flower Basket Sale on May 13 at Ramsey Hardware in Front Royal

Published

3 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Logan from the South Warren Ruritan Club.

Join us for an exciting Flower Basket Sale hosted by the South Warren Ruritan Club on May 13, 2023, at Ramsey Hardware, 703 N. Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Come rain or shine, your support for this vibrant event will make a significant impact on our local non-profit organizations.

Featuring an exquisite selection of large and small hanging baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse, your purchase will not only beautify your space but also contribute to the community’s growth and development.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference! For more information, please call (540) 635-2360, email info@southwarrenruritan.org, or visit the South Warren Ruritan Club’s Facebook page.

Let’s come together to nurture our community, one flower basket at a time.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Town Talk: CHEO Community Garden, planting starts May 13, 2023, volunteers needed

In this edition of Town Talk, publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez of the CHEO Community Garden, along with fellow gardeners Carol Olsen, Rick Hewitt, and Michael Graham.

Now in its 4th year, the CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) garden season in Front Royal is calling for volunteers to assist with planting at each site on Saturday, May 13th. CHEO is a collective of individuals working together to assist neighbors in need and foster unity within the community.

C-CAP, an organization affiliated with the CHEO garden, accepts monetary donations to support the project. If you wish to contribute, make checks payable to C-CAP and include a note specifying that the funds are for the CHEO garden. Send your donations to C-CAP at 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal, VA 22630.

For further details, check out their Facebook page. If you’re eager to join the gardening effort, get in touch with Fern by calling 757-630-2362 or emailing fernv1022@gmail.com. Volunteering in the community garden not only helps those in need but also promotes a sense of togetherness and shared purpose among residents.

 

Town Talk: St. Luke’s Community Clinic – A conversation with Nancy Rose & Kandice Strother – Mental Health

In this Town Talk, our publisher speaks with Nancy Rose, Outreach Specialist, and Kandice Strother, Mental Health Counselor from St. Luke’s Community Clinic in Front Royal.

Nancy and Kandice want to make the community aware of a recently added mental health service at the clinic. The impact of mental health on physical and social well-being is significant and affects many aspects of a person’s life. Mental health problems can lead to social isolation, strain on families, substance misuse, poor academic performance, reduced productivity at work, and physical illnesses. The prevalence of mental health issues makes addressing mental health a crucial aspect of your health goals.

St. Luke Community Clinic is a nonprofit, community-based organization of volunteers and professional staff committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to low-income, uninsured residents of Front Royal and Warren County, VA. St. Luke is a charitable-care clinic and charges a nominal fee for its services. The clinic provides chronic and acute care, but is not equipped to treat medical emergencies.

For more information, visit their website.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

 

Town Talk: A conversation with Liz Coffey – What are Petty Betty Treats?

In this Town Talk, our publisher speaks with Liz Coffey. Liz is the owner of Petty Betty Treats, LLC, in Front Royal.

So what are Petty Betty Treats (PBT)? PBTs are dairy-free fruit butter and fruit punches made fresh in Front Royal, Virginia, and a great addition to cream cheese, peanut butter, or any nearby beverage. Watch and find out more – quite interesting – and they are delicious.

Liz sells her products at local farmer markets and is helping other vendors to showcase their products too. PBTs encourages others to show support for local vendors, businesses, and community partners this event season.  Remember that small businesses, community partners, volunteers, and local vendors are the backbone of our communities, and by supporting them, we can help to ensure their success and the vibrancy of our local economy.

Here are a few of the events happening where you can experience Petty Betty Treats:

  • DL Community Market, Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. DL Community Market is located at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal.
  • Family Fun Day, Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Town Commons in Front Royal. Don’t forget about the Louisiana Style Parade that starts at 10:00 am on Main Street.
  • Campfire Country Fest, Saturday, June 10, 2023. a music festival from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm and a vendor market from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Overnight accommodations are available. Located at 570 Kendrick Lane in Front Royal.
  • Summer Fest Market & Fair, Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal.

Check the website for more information and links for vendor registration.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – May Activities

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

Michal and Erin updated us on what’s happening at the library in May. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison – Volunteer Fair & More

In this Town Talk with our publisher Mike McCool, Michelle Smeltzer, the Community Liaison at the Department of Social Services (DSS), shares information about upcoming community events.

One such event is the Warren County Volunteer Fair, which will take place on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on 200 E. 8th Street in Front Royal. This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about various organizations and volunteer opportunities available in the community. The Warren County Humane Society, Phoenix Project, Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Center, and Warren Coalition are some of the organizations that will be in attendance.

For those seeking employment or career guidance, the Job Development HELP service started last month and is available every Monday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm in the Traister Computer Lab at Samuels Public Library. This service can help with job searching, resume building, and career coaching, as well as education and training referrals.

The Senior Expo is another event happening in the area on May 9th at the Moose Lodge on 1340 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal from 8:30 am to noon. Hosted by the Front Royal/Warren County SALT/Triad Council, this free event is focused on seniors and will feature educational speakers, approximately 30 area vendors, and music by Ryan Jewel.

For veterans in the community, the DSS and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services are hosting a day to help with applying for benefits such as SNAP or Medicaid or to answer any questions about veterans’ benefits or other needs. The event will take place on May 10, 2023, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Warren County DSS Offices on 465 W 15th Street in Front Royal. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.

On May 17th, DSS will be hosting a job fair at the Warren County Community Center on 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Local employers will be on hand to accept applications, and local education programs will share course and training opportunities. This is an excellent opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop the necessary skills to succeed.

Lastly, the One Stop Resource Center is being held on June 7th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center on 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. This event will feature various local agencies under one roof, including the Virginia Employment Commission, Job Corp, Division of Child Support Enforcement, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Phoenix Project, Warren County Victim/Witness, and others.

These community events are a great way to get involved, give back, and explore opportunities for personal and professional growth. So mark your calendars, and don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to engage with your community.

“Town Talk” is a series on the Royal Examiner where we introduce you to some of the most influential entrepreneurs, business owners, non-profit leaders, and political figures in Warren County. Our goal is to provide you with insightful and interesting conversations on a wide range of topics.

Town Talk: A conversation with Nancy Smith – completes 23rd consecutive Boston Marathon

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nancy Smith, a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, who has achieved an incredible feat by completing her 23rd consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17th, 2023. Smith is part of an elite group of runners who have completed 22 or more consecutive Boston Marathons, and she is among just a few females who have achieved this impressive milestone.

Nancy crosses the finish line at the 127th Boston Marathon and completes her 23rd consecutive run.

 

Smith’s dedication to the Boston Marathon began more than two decades ago. She has been running the marathon consecutively for 23 years, and she is proud to be one of the very few who can claim such an achievement. Notably, Smith has also been running as part of the charity team for Dana-Farber, a Boston-based cancer research institute. This year marks her 8th year on the team, and she has raised an impressive $8,600 in donations towards critical cancer research.

Smith and her husband are both retired teachers who moved from Michigan to Virginia about two and a half years ago. She shared that training for the marathon in Virginia’s warmer weather and hilly terrain has been a challenge but one she has overcome with persistence and dedication.

In 2022, Smith completed her 22nd consecutive Boston Marathon with an official finish time that was 30 minutes under the required time to maintain her streak. Prior to this year’s marathon, Smith received a letter from the Boston Marathon officials notifying her that she was one of only 181 athletes holding an active streak of 21 or more consecutive marathons and just one of 24 female entrants. If she completes two more consecutive Boston Marathons, Smith will become part of the runner-led Quarter Century Club, a group of Boston Marathoners who have completed 25 or more consecutive races.

Of the 109 members of the QCC with active streaks, about half are from the Northeast, and about a third are from Massachusetts, according to the Boston Athletic Association. The QCC provides benefits such as a team dinner and a bus ride to the start of the marathon. Streakers with 25 or more consecutive finishes are also allowed to register early for the next marathon without needing a qualifying time.

In addition to her marathon achievements, Smith is also committed to giving back to her community by running with the Dana-Farber charity team. She has raised over $45,000 in the last seven years and is proud to run in memory of her patient partner, Brooke Mulford, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2018. Smith’s running shirt bears Brooke’s photo, and she feels honored to run in her honor and memory.

Overall, Smith’s dedication and achievements in the Boston Marathon have made her a true inspiration to many. Her hard work and commitment to giving back to her community are truly admirable, and her persistence in achieving her goals is a lesson to us all.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

