Town Talk: Teeth Clenching & Grinding Seminar – Dr. Craig Zunk – June 22, 2023, Samuels Public Library

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby from Samuels Public Library and Jim Sheppard from the Elks Club of Front Royal. Michal wants to thank the Elks Club for what they do for the library and our community. Michal said, “What the Elks Club does for this community is extraordinary. Whenever I’ve met members of the Elks Club, the thing that strikes me the most is how much they care. And I’m so glad they have supported us for over 17 years.”

The Elks Club of Front Royal has been a steadfast supporter of the local community for over 50 years. Their dedication and commitment to various charitable causes have made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals. From providing scholarships and supporting local sports to organizing events and fundraisers, the Elks Club has consistently demonstrated its passion for giving back. In this article, we will delve into the impressive initiatives undertaken by the Elks Club and shed light on their invaluable contributions.

Last year alone, the Elks Club made a tremendous difference by donating $33,000 in cash donations and $16,729 in non-cash contributions. These funds have been utilized for various philanthropic endeavors, including shopping for needy children during Christmas. Working in collaboration with the town police department, the Elks Club ensures that appropriate gifts reach the children, extending their support beyond mere monetary donations.

Moreover, the Elks Club’s involvement in educational pursuits is commendable. They sponsored essay-type scholarships for middle school students and made cash prizes available to the winners. In addition, they contributed $7,000 in college scholarships and generously donated to local sports organizations, such as the Roller Soccer League and Front Royal Little League, demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth development through sports.

The Elks Club also recognizes the importance of supporting veterans and homelessness initiatives. Their donation of $10,000 to support homeless veterans showcases their dedication to providing housing and essential resources for those who have served their country. With lodges across the North District applying for grants from the Grand Lodge, the Elks Club ensures that homeless veterans have a place to call home and that their living spaces are furnished appropriately.

Furthermore, the Elks Club actively contributes to the welfare of the community by extending a helping hand to numerous organizations. Their donations range from supporting the Humane Society, providing assistance to senior centers, and contributing to local clinics and food banks. By supporting initiatives such as the backpack programs at Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Front Royal Methodist Church, the Elks Club ensures that children in need receive the necessary resources for their education and well-being.

The Elks Club of Front Royal has proven to be an indispensable force for good in the community. Their unwavering commitment to philanthropy, education, veterans, and various other causes has touched the lives of countless individuals. By supporting local organizations and events, the Elks Club exemplifies the essence of community involvement. Their tireless efforts and generosity have made a significant impact on the residents of Front Royal, and their legacy of service continues to thrive.

