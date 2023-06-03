Town Talk
Town Talk: The Elks Club’s remarkable contributions to Front Royal and beyond
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby from Samuels Public Library and Jim Sheppard from the Elks Club of Front Royal. Michal wants to thank the Elks Club for what they do for the library and our community. Michal said, “What the Elks Club does for this community is extraordinary. Whenever I’ve met members of the Elks Club, the thing that strikes me the most is how much they care. And I’m so glad they have supported us for over 17 years.”
The Elks Club of Front Royal has been a steadfast supporter of the local community for over 50 years. Their dedication and commitment to various charitable causes have made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals. From providing scholarships and supporting local sports to organizing events and fundraisers, the Elks Club has consistently demonstrated its passion for giving back. In this article, we will delve into the impressive initiatives undertaken by the Elks Club and shed light on their invaluable contributions.
Last year alone, the Elks Club made a tremendous difference by donating $33,000 in cash donations and $16,729 in non-cash contributions. These funds have been utilized for various philanthropic endeavors, including shopping for needy children during Christmas. Working in collaboration with the town police department, the Elks Club ensures that appropriate gifts reach the children, extending their support beyond mere monetary donations.
Moreover, the Elks Club’s involvement in educational pursuits is commendable. They sponsored essay-type scholarships for middle school students and made cash prizes available to the winners. In addition, they contributed $7,000 in college scholarships and generously donated to local sports organizations, such as the Roller Soccer League and Front Royal Little League, demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth development through sports.
The Elks Club also recognizes the importance of supporting veterans and homelessness initiatives. Their donation of $10,000 to support homeless veterans showcases their dedication to providing housing and essential resources for those who have served their country. With lodges across the North District applying for grants from the Grand Lodge, the Elks Club ensures that homeless veterans have a place to call home and that their living spaces are furnished appropriately.
Furthermore, the Elks Club actively contributes to the welfare of the community by extending a helping hand to numerous organizations. Their donations range from supporting the Humane Society, providing assistance to senior centers, and contributing to local clinics and food banks. By supporting initiatives such as the backpack programs at Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Front Royal Methodist Church, the Elks Club ensures that children in need receive the necessary resources for their education and well-being.
The Elks Club of Front Royal has proven to be an indispensable force for good in the community. Their unwavering commitment to philanthropy, education, veterans, and various other causes has touched the lives of countless individuals. By supporting local organizations and events, the Elks Club exemplifies the essence of community involvement. Their tireless efforts and generosity have made a significant impact on the residents of Front Royal, and their legacy of service continues to thrive.
Town Talk: WCSO hosts 3rd Annual Football Camp bringing together local youth for a day of skill-building and community support
In this Town Talk, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler shared exciting news about the upcoming WCSO Third Annual Football Camp. This highly anticipated event aims to bring together local youth between the ages of 11 and 17 for a day of fun, skill-building, and community support. Held at the DSS Complex football field, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, on June 10, 2023, the camp promises an engaging experience led by experienced football coaches from the area, as well as special guests from the DC Divas. Additionally, the camp will feature a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting Warren County charities.
The WCSO Football Camp holds a significant purpose beyond teaching football skills. It serves as a platform for Sheriff Mark Butler and his team to actively engage with the community and foster a sense of camaraderie among local youth. By organizing this free event, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office aims to support and strengthen the community bonds that are vital for a safe and thriving environment.
During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to run drills and receive skills lessons from knowledgeable football coaches. The presence of coaches from around the area, as well as members of the DC Divas, a women’s professional football team based in Washington, D.C., adds a touch of excitement and expertise to the experience. The campers can expect to receive valuable guidance and encouragement from these skilled individuals, helping them improve their football abilities while fostering a sense of teamwork and discipline.
The WCSO Football Camp serves as a shining example of how law enforcement agencies can actively engage with the community and create meaningful connections with the younger generation. By supporting local youth and promoting camaraderie, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to build a stronger, safer, and more united community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – June Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
Michal and Erin updated us on what’s happening at the library in May. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: Cameras in the classroom: A conversation with Jennifer Mulligan, Parent of Pre-K student starts petition
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jennifer Mulligan, a parent who has started a petition to have cameras placed in Pre-K and Special Needs classrooms.
A recent incident in a local Warren County Preschool classroom has prompted concerned residents to advocate for increased safety measures for children. A petition is now circulating to install security cameras in all preschool and special needs classrooms across the county.
The petition, titled “Safeguarding Our Vulnerable Youth,” was born out of concern for the safety of children, particularly those who are unable to express or defend themselves, such as disabled and nonverbal students. The initiative seeks to establish preventative measures to discourage untoward behavior and provide tangible support for staff who report incidents.
The proponents strongly believe that the presence of cameras would have either prevented the incident that took place in the local Pre-K classroom or ensured quicker action in response to it. “Cameras will not only discourage bad behavior but also provide evidence and support staff who report it,” the petition reads.
Warren County residents who are 18 or older are encouraged to read the petition and lend their support. The community believes that through collective effort, change can be enacted to ensure the safety of their children.
The petition calls upon school administrators, the school board, and authorities to take immediate action. The advocates argue that installing cameras in classrooms is a simple yet effective solution to create safer learning environments for the most vulnerable students.
By pushing for this change, Warren County residents are working together to not just react to an unfortunate event but to proactively establish safeguards that promote transparency and child safety within the school system.
Click here to sign her petition or visit her Facebook page.
Town Talk: FR/WC EDA Open Door Session June 1st – A conversation with Jori Martin, FR/WC EDA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jori Martin. Jori is a Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) member.
In an effort to drive economic growth and maximize opportunities, the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is once again taking the lead in hosting an Open-Door Business Session. Scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, this event will be held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. The session will center around the crucial topic of Warren County’s workforce development, with a particular emphasis on the opportunities, challenges, and successes that shape the region’s economic landscape.
Jori Martin, a dedicated member of the EDA, shares her insights on the significance of this Open-Door Business Session. As a platform for collaboration, the event aims to bring together key stakeholders and professionals who are actively contributing to the economic growth of Warren County. It serves as an opportunity for businesses, government officials, community leaders, and individuals interested in economic development to engage in open discussions, share experiences, and network with others passionate about making a positive impact on the community.
Workforce development lies at the heart of this session’s agenda, recognizing that a skilled and competitive labor force is vital for sustainable economic progress. The EDA acknowledges the importance of nurturing local talent, attracting new investments, and creating a thriving business environment. By focusing on workforce development, the EDA aims to identify existing opportunities and address the challenges that hinder growth in this area. Ultimately, the goal is to establish a robust framework that fosters economic prosperity for both individuals and the community as a whole.
The Open-Door Business Session promises to be an engaging and informative event featuring presentations by industry experts, thought-provoking discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights into the current state of Warren County’s workforce, explore strategies for addressing challenges, and learn from success stories in the field of economic development. The event also presents a platform for collaboration and partnership-building, where attendees can connect with like-minded professionals who share a common vision for the region’s growth.
The EDA’s commitment to economic development extends beyond this session. The organization remains dedicated to ongoing efforts to attract new businesses, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life in Warren County. By investing in workforce development and fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship, the EDA seeks to position the community as a prime destination for economic growth, paving the way for a prosperous future.
For more information about the Open-Door Business Session on June 1, interested individuals can contact the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority at (540) 252 -0050 or visit their website.
Town Talk: Experience the magic of Petty Betty Treats at local summer events
Welcome to another edition of Town Talk, where today we bring you the delightful story of Liz Coffey, the creative force behind Petty Betty Treats, LLC, a local sensation right here in Front Royal, Virginia.
Unfamiliar with Petty Betty Treats? You’re in for a treat. Picture the most mouth-watering, dairy-free fruit butters and fruit punches, made fresh – on-site at summer events. These delicious goodies are more than a tasty snack; they are versatile food companions that transform ordinary cream cheese or peanut butter into something extraordinary and take any nearby beverage to a new level of refreshment.
What started as a local business making delightful treats has evolved into so much more. Nowadays, Liz not only attends a multitude of events but also offers her expertise to help other organizations plan and market their events. With a seasoned event team, Petty Betty Treats handle everything from vendor selection to social media promotion, ensuring a flawlessly executed event that attendees will undoubtedly love.
Upcoming events where Petty Betty Treats will feature include the Campfire Country Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, a full-day music festival coupled with a vendor market. You can enjoy Petty Betty Treats while grooving to country music from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. And if you want to extend the fun, overnight accommodations are available at 570 Kendrick Lane in Front Royal.
But that’s not all! The Summer Fest Market & Fair on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will also feature Petty Betty Treats. The event is hosted at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue located at 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal.
For those who just can’t get enough, Petty Betty Treats also attends the DL Community Market. The next date is May 20th. The market is open on the 3rd and 17th of June, 1st and 15th of July, 5th and 19th of August, 2nd and 16th of September, 7th and 21st of October, and brings the season to a close on the 4th and 18th of November. The operating hours for the market are 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Want to learn more or are interested in getting Petty Betty Treats to boost your event? Reach out to Liz Coffey at pettybettytreatsllc@gmail.com. With Petty Betty Treats on board, your celebration is sure to reach the next level!
Local author, Justin Ruger, shares fascinating journey, book signing at Royal Oak Bookshop
On June 10th, local author, Justin Ruger, is set to sign his books at the Royal Oak Bookshop from Noon to 3 pm. Ruger is the creator of “Henry Meets a Honey Bee” and “Henry Meets a Honey Pot Ant,” captivating books that reflect the author’s personal journey and his deep affinity for the natural world.
The path to authorship for Riger was not an easy one. Having initially pursued a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics at Catholic University, his life took a dramatic turn following a car accident in 2015 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and loss of his prior academic knowledge. As he grappled with depression and changes to his eyesight, his mother offered an iPad as a tool for expression. This sparked Ruger’s love for art and set him on a new path.
In 2016, Ruger’s family opened the Hippie Chick Apiary, and he found joy in learning about and caring for honey bees. This interest led to an observation that children’s books lacked information about the roles of a beehive. This gap sparked the inception of his first book, “Henry Meets a Honey Bee.”
“Henry Meets a Honey Bee” introduces children to the roles and significance of honey bees in nature. Henry, the protagonist, is transformed into a honey bee and embarks on an enlightening journey, offering young readers an immersive and educational experience.
Despite suffering a stroke in 2020 that temporarily paused his writing, Ruger was imbued with resilience, resumed his work, and finally published the book in 2021. He dedicated the book to his late aunt, Shirley Chaney Lawrence, who had always encouraged him to succeed and complete his work.
“Henry Meets a Honey Pot Ant,” Riger’s second book, is based on the research of the late Betty Tewell. The book takes Henry on another educational journey, this time to Colorado’s Garden of the Gods, where he learns about the fascinating lives of honey pot ants.
These books stand as a testament to Riger’s resilience and his belief that physical challenges should not limit one’s ability to contribute meaningfully to society. Both books are available on Amazon.
Ruger’s upcoming book signing at the Royal Oak Bookshop is a chance for readers to meet the author behind these uniquely inspiring and educational books. The event is open to all and a remarkable opportunity to witness first-hand the resilience and creativity of an author who turned adversity into a source of motivation and inspiration for others.
