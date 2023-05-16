Town Talk: The One-Stop-Shop for Travel and Entertainment in the Shenandoah Valley – A conversation with Dedrick Brooks, SSMG

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dedrick Brooks, owner of Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dedrick has started a new concierge service in town that’s taking the Shenandoah Valley by storm. Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC, or SSMG for short, is all set to redefine travel convenience. And here’s the best part – it’s not just for the rich and famous. It’s for anyone who wants to be treated like a superstar!

If you’re a wine enthusiast, then SSMG has got you covered with their wine tours across some of Virginia’s most breathtaking vineyards. And if you’re more into nature, you’ll be thrilled to know they have vacation rental options just minutes from Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. But wait, there’s more! They also offer party and event planning services. It’s a one-stop shop for all your travel and entertainment needs.

Now, let me introduce you to the man behind this innovative venture – Dederick L. Brooks. Here’s a guy who has served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years, with roles as an Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Chain/Materials Management Specialist, and Recruiter. And he’s not just a man in uniform. He’s a scholar too. Dederick has a Bachelor of Science in Management with honors from American Military University and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Troy University.

During his time in service, Dederick’s impressive performance earned him several promotions, and in 2012, he was named the Recruiter of the Year for the Western Recruiting Region. He managed logistics and finance for missions in places as far-flung as Japan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

And get this, while serving as the Recruiting Station Springfield Supply and Logistics Chief, Dederick was directly in charge of 70 government fleet vehicles and 35 recruiting facilities. And amidst all this, he was also managing his first Airbnb property. Talk about multi-tasking!

In 2021, Dederick moved to Virginia and quickly spotted a gap in the market. He saw the lack of reliable transportation services in the Shenandoah Valley, and instead of just complaining about it, he decided to do something. So, on Valentine’s Day, 2022, Shenandoah Shores Management Group LLC was born!

So, travelers and event-goers, if you want to experience the Shenandoah Valley like never before, make sure you get in touch with Shenandoah Shores Management Group. Dederick and his team are ready to serve you!”

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com