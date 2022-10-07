Town Talk: Thermal Shelter 2022. A conversation with Michelle Smelzer and Philip Vaught.

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services and Philip Vaught, co-founder of the Royal Front Initiative.

Big plans for the Thermal Shelter this year. With help from the Royal Front Initiative, the shelter may have a new home in January of 2023.

The Royal Front Initiative is restoring the building at 326 Laurel Street in Front Royal. This building was built in 1948 and has been used by many community organizations over the years. The last use was the Elks Lodge in 2000. The Town of Front Royal has issued a Temporary Use Permit to operate a Thermal Shelter this winter.

This building has incredible potential to become a venue for events and much-needed meeting space for various organizations and causes. Find out more information on their website, www.heartofwarren.com.

