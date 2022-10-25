Town Talk
Town Talk: Trunk or Treat – A conversation with Steve Guizar, Pastor, Church of the Nazarene
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steve Guizar, Pastor, Church of the Nazarene at 1107 Monroe Avenue in Front Royal.
Each year, at Halloween time, the Church of the Nazarene holds a Trunk or Treat. This free event is on October 31, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and is held in the fenced-in field next to their church building and is well-lit by an industrial light for extra security.
Free hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy, and plenty of fun.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for October for the Community Outreach Division:
10/5 – Coffee with a Cop at the Senior Center
10/8 – Church at Skyline Fall Festival
10/8 – Wings and Wheels, Airport
10/8 – Christendom College Homecoming
10/13 – Public Safety Leadership Day
10/13-14 Worlds of Work
10/27 – Warren County DSS – Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
10/28 – Front Royal GMC Trunk-or-Treak Drive Thru
10/29 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day
10/29 – Hometown Halloween
Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community. Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy. The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: Rivermont Baptist Church Revival – A conversation with Pastor Tim Dyke
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.
Rivermont is hosting a revival starting November 5th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.
The revival starts on Sunday at 7:00 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries. It continues each night at 7:00 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal. This year Pastor Mark Hopkins will also preach at the 11:00 am worship service.
Also at Rivermont is the Jolly 60s. The Jolly 60s is an outreach ministry for the over-60s in our community. Held the first and third Thursdays each month at 11:00 am at the building. Always fun, fellowship, games, and a delicious meal. This is a free program and if transportation is needed, call 540-635-5835.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren Job Fair – A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung, Dept of Social Services
In this Town Talk, Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung from the Department of Social Services joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the Warren Job Fair and other upcoming events in our community.
On October 25, 2022, the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host a Job Fair at the Community Center from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Community Center is located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course and training opportunities. For any questions, please call the DSS at 540-635-3420 extension 3354.
Mark your calendar for the 2nd Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex at 465 West 15th Street on the track, in Front Royal. Plenty of music, games, candy, and costumes. For more information, call 540-635-3430 extension 3312.
On October 21, 2022, the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is holding a fundraiser called “One Night without a Home” at the Marlow Heights Baptist Church. The church is located at 517 Braxton Road in Front Royal.
The Thermal Shelter is challenging us to give up the luxury of our beds for a sleeping bag or tent for one night. Invite your family and friends to join you in bringing awareness to the challenge faced by the unhoused population in Warren County by supporting the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: Zombie Walk 2022 – A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman
In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 10th Annual Zombie Walk.
Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 29, 2022. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Commerce Avenue to 6th Street and then over to Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the Virginia Beer Museum, across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2022, 80s theme, zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: Kiwanis Pancake Day – A conversation with Craig Zunka
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is holding its 66th Annual Pancake Day fundraising event on December 3, 2022, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm at Warren County High School. This event raises significant funds, which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. All proceeds go right back into the community!
The Warren County High School is located at 155 Westminister Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. The tickets are $7.00 per person, and children under four eat free. Also, veterans eat free too.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: Life Point Church – A conversation with Pastor John Kenny
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to John Kenny. John is the pastor at LifePoint Church in Front Royal. LifePoint Church (formerly First Assembly of God) is at 1111 N Shenandoah Ave in Front Royal, Virginia.
John shares the new work going on at LifePoint. More information is on their Facebook page.
Join them on October 9th for Friends & Family Fun Sunday.
Don’t miss this free event! Ben Waites in concert October 16, 2022, LifePoint Church at 10:30 am and 6:30 pm Worship Services.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
