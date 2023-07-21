Town Talk: Warren County Fair Celebrates the Spirit of 4-H – Empowering the Next Generation

Spotlight on 4-H Kids, Their Animals, and the Strength of America’s Largest Youth Development Organization.

The air is filled with excitement as the Warren County Fair opens its gates on July 31, 2023. A yearly tradition, the fair is renowned for providing a platform for 4-H kids to showcase their passion, commitment, and talents, especially with their animals. But what truly stands behind this iconic event is the essence of 4-H, a symbol of America’s unwavering belief in the potential of its youth.

At the heart of this grand spectacle are kids like McKynlee Cook and Noah Kisner, who, along with many others, will present their animals for display. With the 1st of August earmarked for hogs, swine, and beef, followed by sheep, lambs, and goats on the 3rd, the event culminates in the highly anticipated 4-H livestock auction on the 4th. In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, had the honor of engaging with these vibrant youngsters and the ever-supportive 4-H mom, Maria Kisner.

For those unfamiliar, 4-H isn’t just about agricultural pursuits. It stands as America’s largest youth development organization, empowering close to six million young individuals with essential life skills. Having stood the test of time for over a century, 4-H, delivered by the Cooperative Extension and supported by a vast network of over 100 public universities, believes in experiential learning. It champions the idea that every child, irrespective of background or belief, can potentially make transformative contributions to society.

The organization has consistently taken strides in addressing pressing societal challenges, be it health disparities, the importance of civil discourse, or advocating for equity and inclusion. Their foundational beliefs resonate with developing youth who are “empowered, confident, hard-working, and compassionate,” prepared to not only thrive in their personal careers but also to uplift those around them.

It’s hard to miss 4-H’s national presence, reflected in its hands-on projects that span health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. Whether through in-school programs, community clubs, or 4-H camps, the organization’s reach, bolstered by half a million volunteers and over 3,500 professionals, is unparalleled. From bustling urban centers to serene farming communities, 4-H has etched its mark, ensuring its teachings resonate in every corner.

As we revel in the festivities of the Warren County Fair, it’s imperative to recognize that beyond the revelry lies the spirit of 4-H. A spirit that believes in the limitless potential of our youth champions their growth and envisions a future where they lead with conviction, compassion, and competence.

The Warren County Fair isn’t just a celebration of agricultural prowess but a testament to the transformative power of 4-H, its dedication to the youth, and the unwavering belief that every child can and will make a difference.

