Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – April/May Events

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the April/May events for the Community Outreach Division:

Past April Events

4/1 – State Farm Easter Egg Hunt

4/1 – Virginia Hills Easter Event

4/6 – Dynamic Life Easter Event

April

4/13 – SAAM Vigil (7p)

4/15 – Adventure Enablers Bike Event (8a-9p)

4/15 – DSS Jubilee (11a-3p)

4/19 – DARE Day (7a-3p)

4/20 – CAC Meeting (6p)

4/21 – Neighborhood Clean-Up Day (Habitat for Humanity) (10am)

4/22 – Earth Day (10a-3p)

4/22 – Browntown Redbud Festival (9a-3p)

4/22 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day (10a-2p)

4/26 – Reading w/ a Sheriff (10:45a)

4/29 – Ride w/ Rotary (9a-5p)

4/29 – Rockland Church Prayer Garden Dedication (9a-12p)

May

5/1 – SHS Scholarship (6:30p)

5/9 – TRAID Senior Expo (8a-12p)

5/11 – WCHS Scholarship (6:30p)

5/12 – Burial of Unclaimed Veteran (Culpeper) (11a)

5/13 – Family Fun Day Parade (8a-12p)

5/17 – Reading w/ a Sheriff (10:45a)

5/20 – First Responder Mass (10a)

5/26 – Burial of Unclaimed Bodies (Prospect) (1p)

Exact Date and Time TBD – Army PaYS signing ceremony.

June

6/10 – Sheriff’s Football Camp (9a-4p)

6/15 – CAC Meeting (6p)

6/27 – Sheriff’s Fun Day (8a-6p)

6/28 – Reading w/ a Sheriff (10:45a)

July

7/26 – Reading w/ a Sheriff (10:45a)

Programs

Juvenile Mentoring Program (Pilot Program – May 8, 9, 18, 22 @ 5 pm held at SHS)

Virginia Rules

Dare

Community Watch Programs – Neighborhood, Business, and Faith Watch

Citizen Academy – Start Date 8/24 – End Date 10/12 (8 Weeks)

Certified Crime Prevention Specialist – CPTED

CAC

Speed Trailer Surveys

Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Sheriff Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community.

Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.

The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com