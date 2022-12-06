Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. In the month of December, Royal Cinemas will be showing several Christmas classic movies – all free admission. No better place to watch than on the BIG screen. A special thanks to Jean Plauger from Jean’s Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty for, once again, sponsoring these movies.

Starting on December 3 & 4, 2022, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.

The next weekend, December 10 & 11, 2022, the movie is The Grinch.

A special showing – for adults – will be on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:30 pm with the showing of Love Actually. This movie is a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. Mostly filmed on location in London, the screenplay delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving a wide variety of individuals, many of whom are shown to be interlinked as the tales progress. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday.

On December 17 & 18, the movie Holiday Inn stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, and on December 24, the movie White Christmas which stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, wraps up the series.

The movies Holiday Inn (1942) and White Christmas (1954) have much in common. Both movies are regarded as Christmas classics, with Bing Crosby starring in each movie. And both movies feature songs by Irving Berlin, most notably the song “White Christmas.” But according to IMDB, the movies have even more in common than that. According to IMDB, the set for General Waverly’s inn in White Christmas was a remodeled version of the set used for the inn in Holiday Inn. So take a look as you watch these movies and see how they compare.

Christmas is here; with it, we are reminded of how blessed we truly are. With this in mind, the Royal Cinemas has a canned food drive during the month of December to help those less fortunate. They will be donating these items to C-CAP. They will also be happy to have donations of pet food as there is a great need in local shelters. So if the spirit moves you, bring a can or two when you attend these Christmas classic movies.

Above all, Merry Christmas to all, and peace be with you.

