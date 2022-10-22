Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for October for the Community Outreach Division:

10/5 – Coffee with a Cop at the Senior Center

10/8 – Church at Skyline Fall Festival

10/8 – Wings and Wheels, Airport

10/8 – Christendom College Homecoming

10/13 – Public Safety Leadership Day

10/13-14 Worlds of Work

10/27 – Warren County DSS – Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

10/28 – Front Royal GMC Trunk-or-Treak Drive Thru

10/29 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day

10/29 – Hometown Halloween

Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community. Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy. The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com