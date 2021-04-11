Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – Annual Youth Football Camp
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, Will Bryan (So Mote It Beef BBQ) and Robert Henson, (WCSO Communications Officer), and former NFL Redskins linebacker.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their First Annual Football Camp will be held on April 17, 2021. It will be held at the 15th Street old middle school football field. This is a free event, and they will be accepting applications up until 10 am on the day of the event.
The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community. The camp will include drills, and skill lessons from Shenandoah University Coaches, former NFL players, and Deputies mentoring and coaching our youth between ages 11-17.
There will also be a silent auction with all the proceeds going to Warren County charities.
For more information go to their Facebook page.
or call Will Bryan at (703) 969-9293
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Josh Ludwig, candidate for Supervisor in Frederick County
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ludwig. Josh is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, Frederick County.
Josh says he chose to run because as a local citizen it seems that the current leadership has strayed from that focus. He feels we need to support our local economy, small business owners, and schools.
Josh says, “This he says can best be achieved when we present our citizens whom we serve with as much information as possible. For too long we have allowed budgets to become vague in details, raised property taxes either by rate increase or assessment and increased taxes on meals as a way to supplement our spending. We need a more analyzed approach instead of the same old raise taxes approach. I’m committed to budget transparency, lower taxes, and our individual rights as citizens, community members, and business owners.”
On May 15, 2021, there will be a Firehouse Primary (Republican Party Canvas) at the Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. If you live in the Shawnee District in Frederick County you are urged to vote for your next Republican Supervisors. This election will determine the Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November.
For more information and to contact Josh, go to his website at www.JoshELudwig.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lisa Rudacille, Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lisa Rudacille. Lisa is the Director of Elementary Instruction for Warren County Public Schools. She wants to remind parents that kindergarten registration begins on April 6, 2021.
|WHO:
|
|WHERE
AND
WHEN:
|
|DOCUMENTS NEEDED:
|
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125 or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Kimberly Hancock, Code Ninjas
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Kimberly Hancock from Code Ninjas. Code Ninjas is located at 217 E. Main Street in Front Royal.
Code Ninjas is where kids learn to code while building their own video games. This is where they learn problem-solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment.
Coding has been called ‘the literacy of the 21st century’ for good reason. Just like math, science, and literature, coding is a key aspect of understanding our technologically advanced world. There’s a huge need for a generation that not only understands technology but how it works. Regardless of whether your kids one day pursue a career in coding, Code Ninjas teaches them confidence, logic, resourcefulness, and problem-solving skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.
Find out more information here.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Burke Moeller, Virginia Farm Bureau
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Burke Moeller from the Virginia Farm Bureau. Burke Moeller, is a video producer for the Virginia Farm Bureau, interviewing farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays and which sectors are most prevalent, and how the industry is changing.
This April, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Warren County as part of its County Close-up segment.
Each month, the County Close-up features a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective.
The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Warren had a total of 321 farms on 38,697 acres, and the market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $5 million. Commodities like livestock, poultry, and other animal products account for 64% of all farm income. Crops make up the remaining 36%, with the major plantings being hay and forage, corn, and soybeans. Other commodities produced in the county include grains and fruits, tree nuts, and berries.
Real Virginia focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA Roanoke, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and second weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville and WRLH Richmond.
Watch Real Virginia anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.
With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to protecting Virginia’s farms and ensuring a safe, fresh and locally grown food supply.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Brittany Massey, Dance Instructor
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brittany Massey, a local dance instructor. Currently, Brittany is holding dance lessons at the Shenandoah Country Club. On March 8th she started teaching a Women’s Dance Fitness class. These classes are on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 pm to 7 pm.
Next week, starting on March 10th, she will begin a Line Dancing class on Wednesday starting at 7:15 to 8:45 pm. There are registration fees for these classes and more information is available on her Facebook page, or call her at 703-258-4662. Space is limited, so don’t delay.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Annie Guttierrez, Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio. Annie along with William Huck and Family Fun Day has planned a St. Patrick’s Day event on March 13, 2021, start at noon to 4 pm at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Legend has it that if you catch a leprechaun then he must tell you where he hid his pot of gold. Annie says, “Down at the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, we caught a leprechaun, but he stirred the pot by scattering the gold’s location on magic shamrocks around the town. Help us find the rascal’s Pot of Gold, and we’ll share the wealth!”
The St. Patrick Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt about fun and community spirit. A business participates by displaying a shamrock clue in a prominent location over the course of the event. The Pot o’ Gold event will run all week from March 13 – March 20. Businesses will also have treasure maps on Saturday to hand out to treasurer hunters.
There will be a grand prize as well as smaller prizes for adults and children. Treasure maps are to be dropped off – when you find the Pot o’ Gold – at C & C Frozen Treats or the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio on or before Saturday, March 20th. Winning maps will be drawn Sunday, March 21st.
Thank you to those displaying the shamrock clues, handing out maps, and/or contributing to the prizes. St. Patrick’s Day and all the hoopla surrounding it are near and dear to the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio’s heart. The Jig ‘n’ Jive will both perform and host activities at the gazebo throughout the afternoon on Saturday, March 13th. If you can, come out and enjoy the show!
