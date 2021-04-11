Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – Annual Youth Football Camp

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, Will Bryan (So Mote It Beef BBQ) and Robert Henson, (WCSO Communications Officer), and former NFL Redskins linebacker.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their First Annual Football Camp will be held on April 17, 2021. It will be held at the 15th Street old middle school football field. This is a free event, and they will be accepting applications up until 10 am on the day of the event.

The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community. The camp will include drills, and skill lessons from Shenandoah University Coaches, former NFL players, and Deputies mentoring and coaching our youth between ages 11-17.

There will also be a silent auction with all the proceeds going to Warren County charities.

For more information go to their Facebook page.

or call Will Bryan at (703) 969-9293

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com