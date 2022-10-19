Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren Job Fair – A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung, Dept of Social Services
In this Town Talk, Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung from the Department of Social Services joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the Warren Job Fair and other upcoming events in our community.
On October 25, 2022, the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host a Job Fair at the Community Center from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Community Center is located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course and training opportunities. For any questions, please call the DSS at 540-635-3420 extension 3354.
Mark your calendar for the 2nd Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex at 465 West 15th Street on the track, in Front Royal. Plenty of music, games, candy, and costumes. For more information, call 540-635-3430 extension 3312.
On October 21, 2022, the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is holding a fundraiser called “One Night without a Home” at the Marlow Heights Baptist Church. The church is located at 517 Braxton Road in Front Royal.
The Thermal Shelter is challenging us to give up the luxury of our beds for a sleeping bag or tent for one night. Invite your family and friends to join you in bringing awareness to the challenge faced by the unhoused population in Warren County by supporting the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Zombie Walk 2022 – A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman
In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 10th Annual Zombie Walk.
Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 29, 2022. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Commerce Avenue to 6th Street and then over to Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the Virginia Beer Museum, across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2022, 80s theme, zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Kiwanis Pancake Day – A conversation with Craig Zunka
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is holding its 66th Annual Pancake Day fundraising event on December 3, 2022, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm at Warren County High School. This event raises significant funds, which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. All proceeds go right back into the community!
The Warren County High School is located at 155 Westminister Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. The tickets are $7.00 per person, and children under four eat free. Also, veterans eat free too.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Life Point Church – A conversation with Pastor John Kenny
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to John Kenny. John is the pastor at LifePoint Church in Front Royal. LifePoint Church (formerly First Assembly of God) is at 1111 N Shenandoah Ave in Front Royal, Virginia.
John shares the new work going on at LifePoint. More information is on their Facebook page.
Join them on October 9th for Friends & Family Fun Sunday.
Don’t miss this free event! Ben Waites in concert October 16, 2022, LifePoint Church at 10:30 am and 6:30 pm Worship Services.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: National Fire Prevention Week – A conversation with Lt.Tony Hitt and FF Lisa Wilbanks Warren County Fire & Rescue
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Lt.Tony Hitt and FireFighter Lisa Wilbanks from Warren County Fire & Rescue.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on the early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.
It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance to know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.
Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022 – A conversation with Charlie Brown
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Charlie Brown about the upcoming Festival of Leaves.
Volunteers are needed to help with various duties. Please go to the festival website for more information.
The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting at 7:00 pm, and after the music stops at 10:00 pm, the Royal Cinemas will be showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.
At 10 am on Saturday, more than 100 vendors will be on Main and Chester Streets. Plenty of food and entertainment for everyone.
The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter, blacksmithing, tours of their colonial homes, and more.
Mark your calendar for October 14-15, 2022, for the 50th Festival of Leaves.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: Thermal Shelter 2022. A conversation with Michelle Smelzer and Philip Vaught.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services and Philip Vaught, co-founder of the Royal Front Initiative.
Big plans for the Thermal Shelter this year. With help from the Royal Front Initiative, the shelter may have a new home in January of 2023.
The Royal Front Initiative is restoring the building at 326 Laurel Street in Front Royal. This building was built in 1948 and has been used by many community organizations over the years. The last use was the Elks Lodge in 2000. The Town of Front Royal has issued a Temporary Use Permit to operate a Thermal Shelter this winter.
This building has incredible potential to become a venue for events and much-needed meeting space for various organizations and causes. Find out more information on their website, www.heartofwarren.com.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 9mph SW
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 2
66/37°F
70/41°F