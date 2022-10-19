Town Talk: Warren Job Fair – A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung, Dept of Social Services

In this Town Talk, Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung from the Department of Social Services joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the Warren Job Fair and other upcoming events in our community.

On October 25, 2022, the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host a Job Fair at the Community Center from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Community Center is located at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course and training opportunities. For any questions, please call the DSS at 540-635-3420 extension 3354.

Mark your calendar for the 2nd Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex at 465 West 15th Street on the track, in Front Royal. Plenty of music, games, candy, and costumes. For more information, call 540-635-3430 extension 3312.

On October 21, 2022, the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is holding a fundraiser called “One Night without a Home” at the Marlow Heights Baptist Church. The church is located at 517 Braxton Road in Front Royal.

The Thermal Shelter is challenging us to give up the luxury of our beds for a sleeping bag or tent for one night. Invite your family and friends to join you in bringing awareness to the challenge faced by the unhoused population in Warren County by supporting the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.

