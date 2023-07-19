Town Talk: WATTS Unveils New “Cooling Center” in Winchester to Help the Homeless Beat the Heat

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Dooley and Jenna Barsotti from the Substance Abuse Coalition.

In an ambitious move to address the ongoing drug problem, Shenandoah and Warren Counties in Virginia are launching specialized Drug Treatment Courts, offering new hope to persistent offenders struggling with substance abuse. The Substance Abuse Coalition, which has driven the initiative, believes that treating addiction as a medical disease rather than solely a violation of the law will significantly improve recidivism rates and help integrate these individuals back into society.

One of these initiatives, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, will officially open its doors in July. Located in the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal, Virginia, this court is driven by a single purpose: to heal and repair community members who need it most. Founded on principles of determination, grit, and support, it promises a novel approach to drug offenses.

The decision to establish the courts came after intensive discussions within the Substance Abuse Coalition and the local judicial system. It’s not a program designed for first-time offenders. Rather, it is reserved for those who have repeatedly failed to reform via traditional methods. These are the “hardcore” individuals for whom prior interventions haven’t worked and for whom the drug court may serve as a last chance to avoid long-term incarceration.

Erin Dooley, the Drug Treatment Court coordinator in Warren County, who will lead the efforts alongside presiding Judge Daryl Funk, explains that this support manifests in many ways. “We celebrate milestones through applause and praise, and we acknowledge the sincerity and degree of the accomplishment through sobriety tokens. We even provide small gifts as encouragement for individuals to maintain a positive trend towards bettering themselves,” she says. The program in Shenandoah County is likewise committed to this supportive approach with Jenna Barsotti coordinating alongside Judge Kevin Black.

The program requires participants to undergo an intensive treatment process, including up to 12 hours of therapy per week and regular court appearances to enforce accountability. It’s certainly not an easy ride, but early signs suggest it could be a highly effective one. The Winchester Frederick Clark Drug Court, which has been running for seven years, has seen around half of its participants successfully graduate.

The Drug Treatment Courts aim to bring similar success rates to Shenandoah and Warren Counties. Aside from the potential to revolutionize the lives of the participants, there are broader benefits too. Successful treatment will result in reduced crime rates, increased employment, and stronger communities. It could also deliver substantial cost savings by reducing the number of individuals in long-term incarceration.

The work ahead is significant, but both Dooley and Barsotti are enthusiastic about the journey to come. As Barsotti puts it, “It’s going to be an incredible journey.” With the first participants due to start in the program in late July and early August, the Substance Abuse Coalition, the courts, and the participants themselves are at the start of a journey that they hope will lead to changed lives and a better future.

However, the success of these initiatives isn’t solely in the hands of the courts. They’re calling for your support too. To help aid recovery, the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court is currently seeking donations, such as gift cards, small prizes, toiletries and personal essential kits, books, candy, and snacks. These items will be used to celebrate milestones in the participants’ recovery journey and encourage their continued progress.

Dooley emphasizes, “The strength of a community behind an individual who needs it is a powerful thing.” To donate or for more information, email Erin Dooley at edooley@valleyhealthlink.com.

These drug courts aim to offer an alternative to the traditional criminal justice process. Instead of sending offenders through the revolving door of the justice system – being charged, incarcerated, released, and then reoffending – these drug courts propose a fresh approach. By focusing on treatment, accountability, and community integration, the program hopes to break this cycle and significantly reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com