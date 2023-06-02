Town Talk: WCSO hosts 3rd Annual Football Camp bringing together local youth for a day of skill-building and community support

In this Town Talk, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler shared exciting news about the upcoming WCSO Third Annual Football Camp. This highly anticipated event aims to bring together local youth between the ages of 11 and 17 for a day of fun, skill-building, and community support. Held at the DSS Complex football field, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, on June 10, 2023, the camp promises an engaging experience led by experienced football coaches from the area, as well as special guests from the DC Divas. Additionally, the camp will feature a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting Warren County charities.

The WCSO Football Camp holds a significant purpose beyond teaching football skills. It serves as a platform for Sheriff Mark Butler and his team to actively engage with the community and foster a sense of camaraderie among local youth. By organizing this free event, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office aims to support and strengthen the community bonds that are vital for a safe and thriving environment.

During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to run drills and receive skills lessons from knowledgeable football coaches. The presence of coaches from around the area, as well as members of the DC Divas, a women’s professional football team based in Washington, D.C., adds a touch of excitement and expertise to the experience. The campers can expect to receive valuable guidance and encouragement from these skilled individuals, helping them improve their football abilities while fostering a sense of teamwork and discipline.

The WCSO Football Camp serves as a shining example of how law enforcement agencies can actively engage with the community and create meaningful connections with the younger generation. By supporting local youth and promoting camaraderie, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to build a stronger, safer, and more united community.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com