Town Talk: “We See You, Warren County” A conversation with Christa Shifflett, Executive Director Warren Coalition

In this Town Talk, Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, joins Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the “We See You, Warren County” campaign.

“We See You, Warren County” is a grassroots campaign designed to build a sense of connection throughout the community, officially kicked off on September 1, 2021. This campaign aims to build community! But, building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. This happens at a very basic level when people witness or acknowledge each other simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated and forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.

That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire Front Royal/Warren County community—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a witnessing campaign called “We See You, Warren County.”

Visit their website to find out how you can participate in this campaign.

